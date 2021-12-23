Practice Makes Perfect

Topspin brings latest Padel and Tennis facilities to Dubai. Here’s what makes this grassroots sports initiative stand out

What is unique about Topspin Sports Centre?

Topspin Sports Centre is a destination padel and tennis community in Al Jaddaf, combining 10 padel and 7 brand-new outdoor tennis courts, professional staff and upscale amenities. We pride ourselves in being a recreational space for the entire family.

Fitness is fun and we are passionate about what we do and care deeply about cultivating a fun and healthy environment for our members, visitors and team members alike.

We are truly a grassroots enterprise, with a sports centre that has been created by players for players, offering a full fitness and entertainment experience for adults and children, including Padel court bookings, tournaments,social match play, Dropshot Cafe, Pro Shop and bar and restaurants.

Open to all, the sports centre caters to padel skills, from elite players to people who are just trying out a new racquet sport.

Topspin has qualified coaches, able to teach children and beginners, those who want to refine their skills, as well as elite players who want to be pushed further.

Our key highlights:

- State-of-the-art courts - 10 padel & 7 brand-new outdoor tennis courts

- Conveniently located in Jaddaf - next to Jaddaf Rotana Hotel, Dubai

- Open 7 days a week

- Easy bookings through Playtomic app

- Competitively priced – starting from Dh200 per booking

- World class facility

- Top coaching from across the globe

Level up your Padel Skills. Train with one of the best coaches from Spain, Nacho Perez

What other services within Padel and Tennis are offered?

Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Topspin Sports Centre offers newest padel and tennis club in Dubai with 17 courts, pro-shop, restaurant/cafe, chill-out area, sunset deck and much more.

Whether you are a single player or a group and ready to play, or you just want to learn and enhance your skills, we have it all. These include premium court booking, match making services, private or semi-private coaching, tournaments, group trainings, junior trainings and equipment rentals. You can refresh at the café and restock your padel and tennis essentials from our Pro shop.

What is Padel Tennis?

Padel tennis is a sport that is very easy to get involved in. It is fast, fun and easy to learn. It is typically played as doubles on an enclosed court a third the size of a tennis court. Padel tennis scoring is the same as normal tennis and the game is played with tennis balls over a slightly lower net than in tennis. The main differences are that the court is partly enclosed by glass walls and the balls can be played off them in a similar way to squash and that solid, string-less paddles are used.

Who can play?

Padel tennis is not too demanding technically nor is it dominated by strength and serve as in tennis, in fact the serve is under-arm. It is a team sport played as doubles and is a very social game for all ages and abilities. The rules are simple and most players get the grasp of the game within the first 20 minutes of playing.

Do you organise tournaments and competitions?

As one of the largest padel and tennis sports centre in Dubai, we have the ideal facility to host various sporting events.

We pride ourselves in being a sports centre that helps promote padel as the UAE’s preferred racquet sport while building a strong community of players and fans. Our tournaments are an opportunity for individual enthusiasts and fans of the sport to connect and socialise in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

Currently we have launched our weekly padel tournament for level C, C+ and B padel players. This is held every Friday at Topspin sports centre. We anticipate over 30 teams to participate in this weekly event and make it a huge success.

In addition, we hold frequent tournaments at Topspin with a perfect environment to showcase skills, socialise, enjoy great food, win exciting prizes and play lots of padel. Follow our socials or website and stay in the loop for the next one.

Do you host corporate events?

Now that you have been bitten by the padel bug, we are happy to host corporate padel leagues. It’s a great opportunity to network, get active and have some competitive fun.

Are there any bars and restaurants on the premises?

We have Drop Shot Cafe, a chill-out area, sunset deck to relax after a fun game of padel or tennis. Our exclusive partnership with Rotana Jaddaf located next door, allows our customers to access five world-class dining venues including Timo, bringing authentic Italian cuisine with style; Neom, bringing Pan-Arabian flavors to life in classic and specialty dishes; the sophisticated The List Bar and the stylish The Tea Room, just a stone’s throw away from Topspin.

