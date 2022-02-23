Practical Insights High Return on Investment

Prof. Akinola Fadahunsi, Dean, College of Business Administration Ajman University

Ajman University College of Business Administration’s portfolio of programmes offer strong brand recognition coupled with excellent ROIs for individuals looking to make a mark in their profession

Ajman University (AU) and its College of Business Administration (CBA) have recently witnessed a sustained rise in global rankings and recognition. AU is among a few leading universities in the UAE to receive the QS 5-Stars rating overall and simultaneously in eight categories. The 2022 QS World University Rankings lists AU as one of the top 750 universities globally, top 2.5 per cent universities worldwide, ranked at number 30 in the Middle East and North Africa region, and number eight in the UAE.

"What is most remarkable about the College of Business Administration is our faculty. AU College of Business Administration professors are academically qualified and professionally experienced. In them, you will find a diverse, engaged and supportive group of individuals who are personally invested in helping students to learn and grow. As a college, we strive to continuously improve the processes through which we support students with innovative curricula, quality internships and a global mindset, all framed by a mantle of instruction in social responsibility that aids the development of our graduates into skilled and ethical professionals," said Prof. Akinola Fadahunsi, Dean, College of Business Administration Ajman University.

AU CBA programmes have attained several world-class milestones, including a forthcoming AACSB accreditation, which is the most prestigious accreditation a business school can attain worldwide. Furthermore, CBA undergraduate programmes enjoy their own discipline-specific recognition and accreditation. For instance, their finance programme is a member of the CFA University Affiliation Programme, their marketing programme is accredited by the Digital Marketing Institute, and the Accounting program is accredited by the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Australia, and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). AU CBA also has partnerships with distinguished universities globally including Queen Mary University and the University of Nottingham, both in the United Kingdom. This enables AU students to study abroad for a semester or two and pursue postgraduate degrees at these universities.

Besides their highly attractive undergraduate programmes, AU CBA also offers a portfolio of distinguished graduate programmes that cater to a wide spectrum of learners. This includes an MBA programme with three areas of specialisation (Financial Management, Human Resource Management, and Marketing). A first-of-its-kind Masters in Investments and Wealth Management is expected to launch soon. In 2019, AU launched their Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme. This offering not only complements their roster of programmes, but also attests to AU’s ability to offer and sustain superior high-calibre programmes.

Besides the academic rigor, AU CBA’s graduate programmes are unique in several ways. First and foremost, the programmes are meticulously tailored towards working professionals. This is manifested not only in class timings (strictly weekends), but also in content, admission policy, and several other flexibilities that allow working professionals to smoothly navigate through graduate studies while working full-time.

Most significantly, AU CBA’s programmes have one of the highest return-on-investment (ROI) in the region. A high ROI is the output of two key components: costs and anticipated benefit (e.g., employability). AU CBA’s cost-benefit pair is one of the most attractive among its close competitors. In summary, AU CBA offers a strong brand recognition, unique curriculum, and a team of dedicated faculty who have received world-class training and are passionate to invest in students’ success.

Ahmad Ghazi Sameeh Hamed, MBA in HR, Head of Class of 2021, Ajman University, College of Business Administration, Sr. Officer -Customer Experience, Sharjah Islamic Bank

"My MBA journey at AU from 2019 to 2021 was highly transformational and enriching. Over two rigorous but fulfilling years, I had the opportunity to learn management concepts in-depth, get great insights into leadership and gain previously lacking soft skills. Beyond just academics, I learnt the true meaning of team work and forged new friendships which will last me a lifetime."

Almas Muhammad Shafiq, B.Sc. and MBA Graduate, Ajman University, College of Business Administration Learning and Development Executive, Bee'ah Group Sharjah

"Being a corporate professional, my preference was always for education that could link academic concepts with industry best practices and fulfil future skill needs. Ajman University provided that atmosphere where professors endeavoured to trigger critical-thinking, communication, behavioural and analytical skills in order to bridge the gap between theory and practice. I was always encouraged to purse intensive research and focus on continuous learning. Ajman University has laid a strong academic foundation for me without compromising on the quality of education and with flexibility of time."