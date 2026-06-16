Powering the Gulf’s maritime future through innovation, expertise and trust

At a time when the global maritime industry is steering towards sustainability, digitalisation, and self-reliance, the GCC finds itself on the brink of a defining opportunity despite uncertain times. According to Strategy &, the region’s shipbuilding industry is projected to witness significant growth over the next decade, fuelled by global trade and increasing levels of investment.

For the UAE, the maritime sector represents legacy and potential. And few companies embody that promise more effectively than Premier Marine Shipyards, located at Dubai Maritime City (DMC). Premier Marine is stepping up its game by expanding its infrastructure and strengthening its capabilities through Safeen Drydocks at Khalifa Port, its joint venture with AD Ports.

For more than two decades, Premier Marine has played a key role in the region’s shipbuilding and repair ecosystem. Under the leadership of Managing Director Hemant Kumar Tandon, the company has evolved from a conventional repair yard into an integrated provider of shipbuilding, retrofitting, and marine engineering solutions aligned with international standards.

From yard to integrated facility

“When people look at our journey, they often see growth,” says Tandon. “But at the heart of that growth are our people. Every milestone we have achieved has been driven by the dedication, expertise, and commitment of our workforce. For us, success has never been about expansion alone — it has been about investing in people, fostering teamwork, and building a culture of performance and continuous improvement.”

This people-centered approach has enabled Premier Marine to evolve into a fully integrated marine engineering facility. By bringing together skilled professionals across steel renewals, propulsion overhauls, electrical automation, machining, coating, and fabrication under one coordinated structure, the company delivers seamless end-to-end solutions from a single location. The strength of Premier Marine lies not only in its capabilities, but in the people who make those capabilities possible every day.

The company’s portfolio includes new build projects, offshore modifications, and vessel conversion works, all delivered in compliance with the stringent requirements of leading classification societies such as American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Bureau Veritas (BV), DNV, and Lloyd’s Register. “Each project,” Tandon says, “has been a masterclass in precision, discipline, and adherence to global standards. Whether it is constructing a new vessel, executing complex offshore modifications, or delivering major conversion works, our focus remains on quality, safety, and engineering excellence at every stage of the project lifecycle.”

People, performance, and purpose

Behind every vessel that passes through Premier Marine’s docks are its greatest asset — its people. With a workforce of more than 3,500 certified engineers, technicians, and skilled professionals, the company’s success is built on the knowledge, dedication, and teamwork of those who bring every project to life.

Tandon emphasises, “Our people are the foundation of everything we do. The quality of our work, the trust of our clients, and the reputation we have built over the years are all a reflection of their commitment and expertise.”

Recognising that people drive performance, Premier Marine invests significantly in continuous training, professional development, class certifications, safety programs, and cross-disciplinary exposure. This commitment not only enhances technical capabilities but also creates opportunities for long-term career growth. Many of the company’s senior engineers and leaders began their journey with Premier Marine more than a decade ago, demonstrating the strong culture of loyalty, development, and shared purpose that defines the organisation.

By empowering its workforce and fostering a culture of learning, safety, and collaboration, Premier Marine ensures that every project is delivered with the highest standards of quality, reliability, and operational excellence.

Setting the standard in sustainability

Premier Marine Shipyards recognises that sustainability in the maritime sector is no longer limited to compliance. It is now closely linked to operational efficiency, lifecycle value, and carbon footprint reduction.

As a shipyard, Premier Marine supports clients through energy-efficient retrofits, ballast water treatment system installations, low-VOC coating practices, controlled surface preparation methods, and responsible waste management within its facilities. By focusing on shipbuilding, repair, refurbishment, and vessel life-extension solutions, the company helps owners improve asset performance while reducing unnecessary replacement, material consumption, and associated carbon emissions.

“For us, sustainability is not only about compliance. It is about building, repairing, and refurbishing vessels in a way that delivers long-term value for our clients, reduces environmental impact, and supports the industry’s carbon footprint reduction goals,” Tandon notes.

Digitalisation and future-ready infrastructure

Premier Marine is investing in the tools of the future. Digital project management platforms, advanced CNC machining, and automated fabrication technologies underscores a strategy focused on precision and predictability.

Among the company’s latest innovations are robotic hydroblasting and welding systems that improve safety, quality, and productivity. High-pressure hydroblasting robots deliver precise surface preparation, while robotic welding ensures accurate fabrication of hulls and structures, reducing downtime and accelerating turnaround times.

Envisioning the next decade

As Premier Marine looks to the future, Tandon sees tremendous opportunities emerging from the rapid transformation of the GCC’s maritime sector. Driven by ambitious regional development, expanding trade corridors, and increasing demand for advanced marine solutions, the next decade will require innovation, resilience, and a commitment to excellence.

“Our industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and we are evolving with it,” says Tandon. “While technology, infrastructure, and capabilities will continue to advance, long-term success will depend on maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, reliability, and operational excellence.”

For Premier Marine, the future is not simply about expanding capacity or taking on larger projects. It is about creating lasting value for customers, developing future maritime expertise, and supporting the region’s emergence as a leading global maritime hub built on stability, trust, and strong governance.

“Our mission is clear,” Tandon concludes. “To build, repair, and engineer vessels that keep industries moving and economies connected. We are committed to doing so safely, sustainably, and in full alignment with the highest international standards, regulatory compliance, and principles of responsible business — contributing to a maritime ecosystem founded on safety, stability, and the rule of law.”

Building trust of steel

Premier Marine Shipyards welcomed officials from Adnoc Logistics and Services to mark the Steel Cutting Ceremony for their very first 27M multicat and 30M shallow drafttug project. The momentous event was held at Dubai Maritime City marking the coming together of industry leads who have built a reputation of trust, high standards and growth.

Salim A Marashda, Vice-President Adnoc Logistics and Services congratulated the team at Premier Marine Shipyards for the commendable work flow and ethics the organisation has shown. He said: “This is our second project with Premier Marine Shipyards and it comes on the foundation of trust that they have built with us by delivering the first project two months ahead of deadline. This was a feat unheard of let alone ever witnessed.”

Dheeraj Sharma, Vice-President of ABS Global Business Development – Marine and Offshore Middle Rast and Africa chimed in, “Partnerships thrive when there is trust and having Adnoc with us in partnership is a testimony to the hard work and zest with which the team has built itself. We look forward to doing great work and growing together.”

Project Manager, Swadeep Umesh and Assistant QC Manager, Rakesh Andrew pointed out the importance of safety while executing a project. “At Premier Marine we ensure products are delivered within the assigned timeline and we do it keeping safety at the helm of all decisions.”

Indeed, the company has evolved over the years from a traditional repair yard into a fully integrated provider of shipbuilding, retrofitting, and marine engineering solutions. This transformation has been driven by a clear vision, disciplined execution, and an unwavering commitment to quality under the leadership of Hemant Kumar Tandon.

Reflecting on the partnership with Adnoc Logistics and Services, Tandon said: “This collaboration marks an important milestone for us. Earning the trust of a leading organisation such as Adnoc Logistics and Services is the result of years of consistent performance and delivering on our commitments. In an industry where timelines are critical, we challenged ourselves to raise the bar and successfully completed the project ahead of schedule, setting a new benchmark for delivery and reliability.”

Over the years, Premier Marine has steadily expanded its capabilities, bringing together expertise across shipbuilding, repairs, retrofits, and engineering services under one integrated structure. This growth has been guided by a culture that values accountability, continuous improvement, and long-term partnerships.

“We have built an organisation that is aligned around a common vision and a shared commitment to excellence,” Tandon said. “Success does not come from ambition alone — it comes from trust, collaboration, and the willingness to consistently exceed expectations. We have always believed in taking calculated risks, investing in capability, and maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.”

“Every milestone we achieve strengthens our resolve to keep improving, innovating, and creating value for our clients,” he concluded. “That commitment has been the foundation of our growth, and it will continue to define our future.”