Powering Sri Lanka’s economy: UAE remittances and DFCC Bank

For Sri Lanka, few economic forces are as steady, or as personal, as remittances. Sent month after month by citizens working overseas, they help families pay bills, support local consumption, and supply the country with much needed foreign exchange. In recent years, they have also played a quiet role in stabilising an economy under strain.

A significant share of those inflows comes from the Middle East, particularly the United Arab Emirates, where a large Sri Lankan expatriate workforce continues to send money home. These transfers are not abstract financial flows. They are deliberate choices, often made under pressure, shaped by trust in institutions and systems thousands of kilometers away.

As Sri Lanka marks its 78th Independence Day this February 4, that reality is difficult to ignore. Economic participation no longer depends on physical presence. For many Sri Lankans abroad, national responsibility is exercised through routine financial decisions.

Those decisions have consequences. When remittances move through formal banking channels, they support currency stability and reduce pressure on external accounts. When they do not, the benefits dissipate. That dynamic has placed banks at the center of the remittance ecosystem, not as intermediaries alone, but as custodians of trust.

DFCC Bank has reported year-on-year growth in inward remittances, with the UAE continuing to be a key source market. The increase comes amid wider efforts by authorities to encourage the use of official channels and reflects a broader preference among expatriates for predictable, regulated systems over informal alternatives.

According to Anton Arumugam, Senior Vice-President – Offshore Banking, Remittances and Business Development at DFCC Bank, reliability has become the decisive factor.

“People care about speed,” he says. “But what they care about most is certainty. They want to know that what they send will arrive safely, without complications, every time.”

That emphasis has shaped the bank’s retail approach to remittances. In addition to transaction services, DFCC Bank has expanded offerings aimed at migrant workers and their families, including savings accounts in both local and foreign currency and targeted deposit products designed to support longer-term financial planning.

Alongside products, the bank has invested in financial literacy. Working with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and registered pre-departure training centres, DFCC Bank conducts sessions for migrant workers before they leave the country. The focus is practical: budgeting, secure remittance practices, fraud awareness, and maintaining active banking relationships at home.

The goal is not to maximise transactions, but to reduce risk — for families, for individuals, and for the system as a whole. Digital tools are framed as instruments of visibility and control, particularly for households managing finances across borders.

Looking ahead, DFCC Bank plans to expand its international remittance reach and strengthen digital and mobile platforms. The strategy is evolutionary rather than disruptive, aimed at simplifying processes while maintaining the service consistency on which trust depends.

It is an approach rooted in the bank’s longer history of working with households, entrepreneurs, and migrant communities — applying development-oriented principles to everyday retail banking.

For Sri Lankan expatriates in the UAE, remittances will continue to be a matter of routine rather than ceremony. But taken together, those routine decisions remain one of the country’s most dependable economic links to the world.

On Independence Day, that link is worth recognising — not as sentiment, but as structure.