Powering next-gen
Benefit from a whole spectrum of educational opportunities, including a new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven programme at Dubai Heights Academy
Dubai Heights Academy is a British curriculum school located in the heart of Al Barsha South. It has its own dedicated Foundation Stage (FS) building and caters to primary and secondary students, currently offering up to Year 7 and Year 8 from September 2021 onwards and will extend to Year 13 in a phased rollout. The school's location allows easy access to neighbouring communities such as Arabian Ranches, Damac Hills, The Greens and Dubai Marina.
The school's teachers aim to instil the joy of learning in every child. Truly engaging and inspiring experiences at FS and primary and secondary school steer children on the path to lifelong learning. The school's watchword is inclusivity. It believes in helping every child realise their full potential, making the most of their individual abilities and personalities. This philosophy embraces children across the full spectrum of educational needs. The school's commitment to lifelong learning encourages and enables relevant tertiary education opportunities at university or college. It creates prospects for fulfilling and rewarding careers and equips children to grow into responsible and valuable citizens, who participate fully in enhancing the economic, social and sustainable development of our society.
Praising the school's education module, a student's parent stated: "The school delivers a friendly, supportive and welcoming community feel with outstanding attention to detail when it comes to our children."
The school boasts top-class facilities including dedicated indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a cinematic auditorium, an animal garden, a black box drama room and a wonder world snoezelen (multi-sensory) room. Classrooms have been designed to be spacious and filled with natural light, with access to large outdoor learning areas and student engagement areas.
The school's recent collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a new project-based learning curriculum for middle school students. The project is called 'Inclusive AI Literacy'. The programme will focus on a very important STEM topic that is transforming society - artificial intelligence (AI). Its aim is to prepare students to learn to take control of AI technologies and become ethical designers and conscientious users. The job opportunities for those with competence in AI are already growing rapidly worldwide across diverse industries and markets, and the future is very bright for students who have skills in computational thinking and artificial intelligence.
Dubai Heights Academy prides itself in mirroring His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai's vision of a 'city for everyone'. Like Dubai itself, it works to create an environment that is diverse, futuristic, innovative, ambitious, tolerant and welcoming. Admissions are now open with the recently announced fee reductions and payment plans for new joiners. They are open for tours every day after school hours.
