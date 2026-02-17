Powering industrial diversification efforts

Despite only being established in 2013, Brunei Fertilizer Industries (BFI) has quickly become a cornerstone of Brunei’s efforts to create a sustainable and diverse economy. This is thanks to the company operating a world-class ammonia-urea complex that converts domestic natural-gas feedstock into a high-value, exportable chemical product.

The construction of the facility, which is the largest single-train fertilizer plant in Southeast Asia, has helped to put Brunei on the map as a major fertilizer producer and has allowed it to access markets that had previously been difficult to reach. Reducing the country’s reliance on the export of raw hydrocarbons, the company now exports high-quality granular urea and enhanced-efficiency fertilizers across Asia, Africa and the Americas.

"Although we have only been in commercial operation since 2022, we have gained significant recognition in the fertilizer industry," said Dr. Harri Kiiski, CEO of BFI. "We are one of around 30 industry stewardship champions within the International Fertilizer Association’s 500-member network. Safety is a top priority and we have achieved more than 4.2 million safe working hours without injuries, medical treatments or restricted work cases, among the best in the industry. Our reliability as a supplier, the quality of our products and our customer service have also been recognised regionally."

Due to the company’s success in such a short period, BFI is often cited as a model for successful state-led industrial ventures. Not only has it become a global player in the fertilizer industry, but it has also made a significant contribution to national employment and skills development.

"When we started, more than 30 per cent of our workforce were expats. Today, that number is down to 22 per cent, with 68 per cent Bruneians. Around five to six years ago, we hired 160 fresh graduates, many of whom are now key operators at the plant. This shows our commitment to developing young Bruneian talent and contributes to Wawasan Brunei 2035 by creating career opportunities for them," outlined Kiiski. "Last year, we outsourced maintenance operations to Brunei Rotary Engineering, a joint venture with the Brunei government and Singapore’s Rotary Company. This aims to accelerate talent development in maintenance and foster cooperation with Singapore’s Jurong Island Industrial Park. Our vision is to develop a similar industrial park in Brunei, attracting both large players and small to medium-sized enterprises, whether local, joint ventures or foreign-invested, over the coming years."

In addition to developing talent, BFI has shown a willingness to embrace technology, which has led to its plant becoming one of the most advanced fertilizer facilities in Southeast Asia. This ensures production efficiency, product quality and helps the company move toward more innovative fertilizer solutions.

"Our licences come from world-class technology providers, which enables sustainable fertilizer production at world-class capacity, 2,200 tonnes of ammonia and 3,900 tonnes of urea per day," said Kiiski. "Strategically located at the market’s centre with short shipping times, our products are recognised as among the highest quality in the region. We aim to be a model for new entrants and welcome neighbours to our industrial park to explore synergies from urea, ammonia, steam and other by-products. We are also diversifying into speciality fertilizers, such as those with inhibitors, micronutrients and bio stimulants, to address key food security challenges. For example, zinc-deficient soils in the region affect health, particularly for women and children. Our fertilizers can improve soil health, boost root growth and increase nutrient use efficiency, helping farmers achieve better crop yields while moving from commodity products to tailored solutions."

These speciality fertilizers are particularly important as they are set to play a vital role in supporting Brunei’s food security agenda and improving agricultural productivity. “Brunei is a small country with 460,000 people, and local agriculture is limited. Our fertilizer production could meet the country’s needs in just a few hours,” said Kiiski. “We work with local universities and institutions to develop fertilizers for rice cultivation, a vital crop for Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, India and China, where 80–90 per cent of the world’s rice is grown. Rice is deeply rooted in regional culture and essential for food security. However, agriculture faces an ageing workforce, so we aim to attract younger generations to the sector.”

Another way in which BFI is setting new standards is by championing sustainability. Not only is it working with technology partners on digital optimisation, predictive maintenance and process efficiency, but the plant itself was designed with modern, high-efficiency process technology that optimises energy use, reduces water intensity and limits emissions.

“Sustainability is central to our operations. Located in a region with 100 years of oil and gas production, we see opportunities for carbon capture and storage, as well as green energy integration through the Asean grid, which could support green ammonia and hydrogen production,” detailed Kiiski. “Using the latest fertilizer technology reduces resource consumption, while our central location cuts transport emissions by 30–40 per cent compared to the Middle East. Speciality fertilizers with inhibitors can lower nitrous oxide emissions from rice cultivation by 25–50 per cent. About 15 of our employees are trained as sustainability champions, embedding these practices throughout the company.”

Now viewed as one of Southeast Asia’s most successful industrial enterprises, BFI is the perfect example of Brunei’s ability to successfully deliver and operate large, industrial projects to global standards. The company’s success also acts as a confidence anchor for investors in chemicals, energy transition and advanced manufacturing, demonstrating that the country is a credible base for future-oriented industries.

With BFI acting as a compelling reason for overseas investors to explore Brunei, Kiiski is confident that partnerships will soon emerge with companies from the UAE and the Middle Eastern market.

"Brunei offers significant logistical advantages, strategically located in the heart of the market with excellent air, land and sea connections," he added. “Its container port can be further developed to support shipments to Singapore, China and beyond, while daily Royal Brunei flights connect to major hubs like Dubai.

"Proximity to Singapore also enables food security investments, such as fish farming and agriculture. Brunei’s education system is also strong, with high literacy rates and graduates from top universities in the UK and Malaysia. Brunei is like an unpolished diamond full of opportunities and with every milestone achieved, BFI stands as a proud testament to Brunei and its capabilities and ambitions on the world stage."