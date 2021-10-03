Power of Resilience and Foresight

KEF Holdings envisions being a prime player in healthcare

The world came to a standstill with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. But what’s worth observing is the way countries came together to step out and transition to an almost a post-Covid-19 era. The UAE has led this transitional phase by example with the highest vaccination rates and outstanding management to curb the spread of the virus. Owing to the directives issued by the leaders of the nation to make all this possible, Dubai has earned the title of being one of the safest places to visit.

Now the emirate is prepared to welcome millions of visitors from across the globe to the historical Expo 2020 Dubai where one can witness the convening power of the world coming together to build a better world and shape the future.

As a homegrown company, this is a special moment for KEF as it has always taken inspiration from the actions of the leaders of the UAE in its operations.

“If there is one thing that pandemic has taught people, it is resilience and the need to accelerate healthcare plans and revisit our strategies under KEF Healthcare. I always believed that technology is a huge enabler and that we must use it efficiently to make everyone’s life better. Taking a daring step when needed is what I have learnt in all my years of establishing successful businesses in UAE,” said Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman, KEF Holdings.

This laid the foundation of scaling up from Meitra Hospital to establishing the Meitra Care Network and enhance the services by launching tech-enabled spokes, partnering with various healthcare providers around the globe starting from India and moving to UAE, to establishing the first-ever Tele-ICU project in the state of Kerala. Meitra has always been a thought leader in the healthcare industry, and creating an eco-system that works for the benefit of the patient was only a natural progression for KEF.

Dubai is a magnificent example of how to look at the future through the lens of sustainable, equitable growth. KEF wants to do the same in healthcare as it aims to change the whole concept of the healthcare delivery model. “We aim to continue to move healthcare delivery from the hospital or clinic into the homes of our patients. And that should be our goal — to bring care to the patient at the comfort of their home,” said Kottikollon.

“As we have started to come out of the pandemic here in the UAE, the only one thing I hope that stays with us is the amount of effort people have started to put in understanding their bodies and health better,” he added.

This shift in the mindset is monumental for generations to come as they learn better why it is important to treat one’s body well, instead of treating an illness. Kottikollon states that as thought leaders, KEF needs to invest in preventive care and human wellness supported by sustainable rituals and technology.

On participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai Kottikollon concluded, “KEF Holdings is proud to be a part of the Expo 2020 Dubai. As a business that has grown many folds, born out of the soil of the UAE, it gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the success story of the UAE, that will be celebrated on the world stage. Through our participation in the Expo, we want to join hands with our leaders in receiving the world to Dubai. We want to show them that this country is ready for everyone! Welcome to the Expo, welcome to Dubai!”