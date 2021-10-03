Positive Outlook for the Nation

Visitors can see Champion Neon’s products all around the Expo site

Shabbir Merchant

Managing Director, Champion Neon

The impressive Expo site showcases state of the art architecture and immersive experiences for the world to see. The historic event will be remembered by generations to come.

The strong leadership and planning of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, have turned a bold vision into reality. Undoubtedly the world's greatest show in Dubai will boost tourism and help all businesses thrive across the region. We are privileged to provide our signage and graphic solutions to numerous country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai and are currently running at full capacity and further expansion. The next six months of Expo 2020 and beyond will create ample business and employment opportunities across all industries.

Shazil Merchant

Digital Innovator, Champion Digital

The Expo showcases impressive digital signage technologies. Many pavilions have adapted the use of these technologies and display outstanding content.

The UAE is rapidly becoming a fantastic platform for an increasing number of corporate brands to take advertising to new heights with the use of such digital signage technologies.

New and innovative robotic technologies will also be seen across various pavilions at the expo wherein human interaction is limited and automation is promoted. This blends well with some concepts we are currently working on such as robo-ads, which will be a great advancement in the events and exhibitions industry.

After visiting the expo, I foresee many entities in the region recognising the growing trend of such solutions and readily implementing them in our local places such as malls, offices and public spaces.

Shoaib Merchant

Director, Champion Neon

We are privileged to provide our signage, graphics, and digital solutions to numerous country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai and are currently running at full capacity with plans for further expansion. We are investing in manpower and equipment to cater to the growing demand of our clients. The next six months of Expo and beyond will create ample business and employment opportunities across all industries.

I would like to commend all the efforts put in by contractors, consultants, architects and everyone involved in putting up the world's greatest show of our time. All media platforms have been employed to maximise the exposure for Expo both locally and internationally. To further champion the Expo, the official catchy theme song ‘This is our time’ was released to celebrate the UAE and the power of collaboration. Moreover, the focus on security, mobility, and logistics are phenomenal with 25 million visitors expected around the globe. Ample learning and investing opportunities for everyone.

We look forward to Expo 2020 Dubai — the world’s greatest show — and wish Dubai and its leaders all the success. Indeed, this is our time!