Portugal Investment haven

The country offers not only a stunning landscape but also an enticing opportunity for aspiring Portuguese citizens

Portugal is one such country that offers a stable, favourable, and flourishing economy for your investments. It is a proud member of the European Union, the Eurozone, and the Schengen area. The country boasts of a skilled and English-speaking workforce set amidst the well-anchored political and social systems. Along with the investments, it also guarantees an excellent quality of life which gives the investors the long-awaited respite from the hustle of an ever-busy life. As Portugal gears up with its investments in the sectors of real estate and tourism, it is expected that it would soon be one of the leading European Union (EU) countries for research and development and new technologies.

It promises an effective yet low tax burden, not only for the natives but also for the non-habitual residents. The benefits are innumerable with updates being done every economic year.

Key advantages

1. Right to live, work and study in Portugal

2. The residency card affords visa-free travel within the Schengen area

3. Only seven days of residence is required per year to maintain the residence status

4. Permanent residency available after five years

5. Eligibility to apply for citizenship after five years while keeping other citizenship(s)

6. Citizens of Portugal have the right to live, work and study anywhere in the EU

7. Excellent international and Portuguese schools and universities

8. International quality health care clinics and hospitals

9. Variety of qualifying investment options available

10. Efficient process

11. Attractive taxation system

John Hanafin, CEO and Founder

Huriya Private

Why are ultra and high-net-worth individuals choosing Portugal?

Portuguese residency immediately allows visa-free access to up to 26 EU-based countries with the promise of visa-free access to over 170 countries if citizenship is attained. Applicants and their dependents are not required to live in Portugal, this means you can apply for and receive residency without having to relocate your entire family or renounce original citizenship.

The following list is made to provide you with all the necessary information that will give you the clarity that you need.

- Exemption of inheritance or gift tax to spouse, descendants, or ascendents.

- There are no limitations on dual citizenship in Portugal. The Portuguese Citizenship Act specifically provides that dual citizenship is allowed.

Portugal Residency can be obtained by investment in real estate depending on the location, investors can choose an investment amount of €280,000, €350,000, or €500,000 and changes to this investment amounts will be enforced from January 1, 2022.