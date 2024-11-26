Polycon: Manufacturing Quality Products in the UAE since 1993

Polycon Gulf Limited (Polycon), a part of Al Nasser Industrial Enterprises LLC, is a prominent Industrial Group with manufacturing activities spanning diverse verticals like polymers, steel and intermediaries. Since its inception in 1993, Polycon has been a market leader in UAE with a sterling track record of over 3 decades. Polycon has a strong presence across Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia through joint ventures.

Our philosophy

The company's manufacturing philosophy has always focused on Quality and Service. Polycon has a one of a kind state-of-the-art laboratory and quality testing facilities, besides being TUV and ISO 9001 certified. Polycon is proud to be registered as a preferred vendor with government bodies like OSHAD, SGS, Ministry of Economy, Civil Defence, Chamber of Commerce, ADCE, DEWA, Food Safety Department, to name a few, and private sector giants like EFECO, Trinity and others. Their patronage is a testimony to its strength and capabilities when it comes to quality, environment, safety and customer friendliness.

Setting industry standards through the years

Polycon has set the standard for roto-moulding with an innovative range of products and services such as water storage tanks, road barriers, polyethylene lining on interior surface of carbon steel pipes, tanks and spools; portable restrooms, spill containment pallets, dual faced pallets, illuminated planters, car and tank sheds, and more.

Polycon products are manufactured using polyethylene, an environment friendly hydrocarbon with exceptional resistance to physical and chemical attacks. In addition, Polycon products are 100% reusable and recyclable.

The company has invested in new infrastructure to strengthen its roto-molding capabilities. The new hi-tech machinery features PLC control, allowing control with maximum flexibility, excellent shrinkage control and unmatched quality.

Premier product range Polycon Water Storage Tanks are manufactured using UV stabilised and FDA approved food grade Polyethylene, which guards against bacteria, fungus and algae. These tanks can withstand high pressure fluctuations and UV radiations. They are clean and hygienic, rust-proof, leak-proof, light in weight and easy to install. The tanks are available in wide range of types, shapes and in sizes from 35 US gallons to 10,000 US gallons. Customised product development Polycon has a formidable capability for customised product development and production. Products produced by Polycon have found acceptance in the defence sector of various governments and with other esteemed customers. Polycon's team of experts are "on-hand", eager to study and execute special assignments tailored to meet the needs of the customer. Polycon has effectively designed moulds and products with critical shapes to match customer's specific requirements. Polyethylene lining for corrosion protection Polycon is the only company in UAE to offer polyethylene lining for corrosion protection. Chemically modified polyethylene is bonded with carbon steel articles like pipes, fittings spools and vessels to create a uniform layer of 2 to 8 mm. This increases the resistance to corrosion and chemicals, resulting in lesser breakdowns, longer asset life, and reduced cost of maintenance.

Other products from Polycon are road and track barriers, portable restrooms, spill containment pallets, and more.