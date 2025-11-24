Polycon Gulf: Manufacturing quality products in the UAE since 1993

Polycon Gulf Limited (Polycon), a part of Al Nasser Industrial Enterprises LLC, is a prominent industrial group with manufacturing activities spanning diverse verticals like polymers, steel, and intermediaries. Since its inception in 1993, Polycon has been a market leader in the UAE with a sterling track record of over three decades. Polycon has a strong presence across Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia through joint ventures.

Premium product range

Polycon Water Storage Tanks are manufactured using UV-stabilised and FDA-approved food-grade Polyethylene, which guards against bacteria, fungus, and algae. These tanks can withstand high-pressure fluctuations and UV radiation. They are clean and hygienic, rust and leak-proof, lightweight, and easy to install. The tanks are available in a wide range of shapes and sizes, from 35 US gallons to 10,000 US gallons, in three and four-layer insulated.

Quality is our promise

The company’s manufacturing philosophy has always focused on quality and service. Polycon has a one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art laboratory and quality testing facilities, besides being TUV and ISO 9001, it is also certified for ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. Polycon is proud to be registered as a preferred vendor with government bodies like OSHAD, SGS, Ministry of Economy, Civil Defence, Chamber of Commerce, ADCE, DEWA, Food Safety Department, to name a few, and private sector giants like EFECO, Trinity, and others. Their patronage is a testimony to its strength and capabilities when it comes to quality, environment, safety, and customer friendliness.

Customised product development

Polycon has a formidable capability for customised product development and production. Products produced by Polycon have found acceptance in the defence sector, various governments and other esteemed organizations. Polycon’s team of experts are “on-hand”, eager to study and execute special assignments tailored to meet the needs of the customer. Polycon has effectively designed moulds and products with critical shapes to match customers’ specific requirements.

Polymer (PE /PP/ETFE)

Polycon is the first company in the UAE to offer polyethylene lining for corrosion protection. Chemically modified polyethylene is bonded to carbon-steel articles such as pipes, fittings, spools, and vessels to create a uniform layer of the desired thickness (2mm or more). This increases the resistance to corrosion and chemicals, resulting in fewer breakdowns, longer asset life, and reduced cost of maintenance.

These linings have proven to perform better than GRE, Rubber Lining, Powder Coating, FRP, Epoxy Coatings, and many other conventional coatings. Additionally, they can be effectively applied even on complex shapes, which is not possible through any other conventional processes.

Setting industry standards through the years

Polycon has set the standard for roto-molding with an innovative range of products and services, such as water storage tanks, road barriers, portable restrooms, spill containment pallets, dual-faced pallets, illuminated planters, and more, also in the field of Polyethylene lining on the interior surface of carbon steel pipes, vessels, and spools.

Polycon products are manufactured using polyethylene, an environmentally friendly hydrocarbon with exceptional resistance to physical and chemical attacks. In addition, Polycon products are 100 per cent reusable and recyclable.

The company has invested in new infrastructure to strengthen its roto-molding capabilities. The new hi-tech machinery features PLC control, allowing control with maximum flexibility, excellent shrinkage control, and unmatched quality. Polycon goes above and beyond to provide on-site after-sales services across the UAE. The company also has a widespread presence in other GCC countries with operations in Oman, Bahrain, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.