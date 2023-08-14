Pioneering Smart Villages For Flood Victims

Rotary Pakistan’s innovative programmes are shaping a brighter future, addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. With Faiz Kidwai’s leadership, Rotary International’s policies drive effectiveness, while their eco-friendly initiatives bring positive transformation to flood-affected areas and beyond

Faiz Kidwai, Director, Rotary International (2022-24) and Founder, Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages

Rotary International’s presence in Pakistan has been a driving force in empowering communities and bringing positive change to the lives of its people. With a dedicated network of members and volunteers, Rotary International is committed to making a lasting impact on various social, economic, and environmental challenges. Through innovative programmes and projects, Rotary Pakistan focuses on education, healthcare, sanitation, clean water, women’s empowerment, and disaster relief, among other areas. By leveraging local expertise and global partnerships, Rotary International continues to build bridges of understanding, foster goodwill, and create sustainable solutions that shape a better, brighter future for the nation and its people.

Faiz Kidwai, director of Rotary International, plays a pivotal role in establishing policies that drive Rotary International’s effectiveness and success. He highlights the programme’s focus on sustainable indigenous living, eco-friendly construction, and the transformation of communities affected by floods. Kidwai emphasises the importance of harmony and peace in the project.

Please tell us about your role as a director of the Rotary International board.

As a member of the Rotary International board of directors, which comprises 19 members, my role is to establish policy for Rotary International and provide guidance that helps the clubs thrive. We take decisions needed for the effectiveness of our clubs and members at the grass root level. Every region has its dynamics and actions are planned accordingly.

What is the vision and mission behind the Rotary smart village programme in Pakistan?

Our vision is to develop sustainable indigenous living through innovation and technology. While the mission is to transform the communities by building smart villages in flood-affected areas and beyond.

You have stressed constructing the villages with environment-friendly materials and creating a green environment. Please elaborate.

The 2022 floods in Pakistan were an eye-opener for the entire world and especially those countries responsible for carbon emissions. In Pakistan, it was a climate carnage with no fault of a country, having a small percentage of carbon emissions. For the last few years, Rotary has been focusing on the environment and with the recent climate-related challenges faced, our members in Pakistan thought this to be an ideal opportunity to influence change in our villages. We reached out to indigenous material and techniques. We are providing sustainable zero-carbon shelters to areas affected by floods, driving innovation and technology. It’s the first step towards healthy living and is going to be followed by numerous other interventions. We are using bamboo, mud and lime as basic materials with improved techniques for shelter. These are not just resilient to disasters but environment friendly too. In addition to providing shelter, the idea of ‘smart villages’ includes innovative approaches to issues such as water and sanitation, health and hygiene, literacy and education, expanding local economies, women’s empowerment, youth engagement, and peaceful living.

It is noticeable that your first two villages covering 200 shelters were initiated in other minor communities and villages. Your comments on this excellent initiative to build harmony.

There were several options, but we were perhaps destined to begin our journey from Ram Nagar; a village belonging to the Kohli community of the Hindu religion. Our target is to reach out poorest amongst the poor, and during our first visit, we found them to be the most appropriate community for our mission. The world today has many challenges and world peace is perhaps at the top of the list. We have seen in numerous countries, religion is exploited to create conflicts and damage harmony. All religions and their followers believe in inter-faith harmony. We took this as an opportunity to send a message of peace and harmony to all. The Ramnagar village in Pakistan is also a true representation of our national ideology; which is based on Islamic principles where equal status is given to all religions and cultures.

I understand that this project is to build shelters, livelihood, and sustainable living. Please take us through your current ground situation.

It’s a sustainable indigenous living supported by environment-friendly materials and techniques, enhancing skills and helping in capacity building. Through a participatory approach, these beneficiary families provide free of cost labour in building their homes as well as support facilities. We have already built around 200 zero-carbon homes, kitchen gardens, mud stoves, toilets with sanitation facilities, solar lights and hand pumps; while the community centre, schóol and health clinic are under completion. A freshwater treatment plant, check dam and wetland for wastewater treatment have also been initiated. At the beginning of construction activities, we train the master trainers, improving their skills, which also becomes a source of earnings for them. Simultaneously with an inclusive approach by involving locals, especially women, we prepare them for self-empowerment and help in growing local economies. Engagements related to farming and handicraft are supported by providing appropriate training and advocacy.

Reflecting in these villages will be the Rotary’s areas of focus and the UN’s sustainable development goals.

We have already initiated development in six villages in Tando Allayar, Samaro, Khairpur, Sohbatpur, Rojhan and Charsada. We plan to complete 20 villages by June 2024 and develop 200 similar villages during the next five years. We also wish to invite leading local and international organisations to partner with us!, influencing change in the villages affected by floods and beyond.