Pioneering Path To Accessibility for All

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM

In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, it’s crucial to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, has access to the tools they need to thrive. This is where Key2Enable comes in. As a UN-awarded assistive technology startup based in Abu Dhabi, Key2Enable is dedicated to empowering people of determination through a holistic solution.

For the past five years, Key2Enable has been at the forefront of innovation, developing assistive technologies that facilitate learning, communication, and independence for People of Determination. Its flagship products, including the Key-X and Expressia, have garnered widespread recognition for their effectiveness in enhancing educational experiences and rehabilitating children with diverse needs.

The Key-X and Expressia aren’t just products; they’re solutions that have the power to transform lives. With integrated training sessions and comprehensive reports, Key2Enable provides a holistic approach to supporting education, literacy, language learning, social skills, and communication. These tools empower individuals to overcome barriers and reach their full potential.

One notable success story involves Mariam, who was born with cerebral palsy. Despite facing educational and communication challenges, Mariam overcame these obstacles with the help of Key2Enable’s technology. Through the company’s innovative solutions, she gained the ability to communicate effectively and participate more fully in her community.

Key2Enable’s Journey Through Awards and Recognition

Key2Enable has emerged as a beacon of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries to empower individuals with disabilities. The company was honoured with the Zero Project Award at the United Nations Zero Project Report in Vienna, Austria. The Key-X keyboard, meticulously designed for individuals with motor impairments, received recognition for its groundbreaking simplicity and effectiveness in enhancing digital accessibility worldwide. With just 11 buttons, the Key-X keyboard exemplifies Key2Enable’s unwavering dedication to inclusivity and innovation.

Additionally, in October 2023, Key2Enable showcased its pioneering spirit at the LG Nova Innovation Festival & LG WebOS Hackathon in San Francisco, USA. This global platform provided an opportunity to highlight their innovative solutions and solidify their position as leaders in the field.

In another triumphant moment, Key2Enable emerged victorious at the Startup Competition by the MIT Pan Arab in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, 2022. This esteemed recognition underscored the impact of its innovative solutions in assistive technology, setting a precedent for future endeavours.

In 2019, Key2Enable made waves by clinching victory at the prestigious Gitex Future Stars Supernova Challenge. The revolutionary Key-X Smart Keyboard again stole the spotlight, offering individuals with special needs the ability to write, navigate computers, and engage in audiovisual activities through advanced AI technology. Accompanied by the Simplix software and TelepatiX app for Android, Key2Enable’s solutions revolutionized accessibility for individuals regardless of cognitive level. The a-blinX switch further enhanced accessibility, allowing control with a simple blink.

Changing lives positively

Key2Enable’s impact extends beyond individual success stories. The company also believe in maximising the impact of every penny spent to create meaningful and sustainable change in the community. By partnering with NGOs and nonprofits, Key2Enable’s solutions enhance educational outcomes and promote inclusivity on a larger scale. The company’s approach is rooted in strategic training that leverages assistive technology solutions to address pressing social challenges. Moreover, their solutions are designed to be cost-effective and scalable, allowing organisations to reach more beneficiaries with limited resources. Currently, Key2Enable’s technology fosters education and rehabilitation for children with diverse disabilities in 25 countries across Mena, the EU, and the Americas. Its commitment to inclusivity knows no bounds, and they’re eager to discuss potential collaborations with organisations looking to make a difference in the lives of others. Key2Enable is not just a company; it’s a beacon of hope for people of determination around the world. Through innovative technology and unwavering dedication, they’re breaking down barriers and empowering people to live life to the fullest. With Key2Enable, the future is brighter and more inclusive for everyone. For more information contact us: Tel: +971 58 5475997

Email: info@key2enable.ae