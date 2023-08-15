Pioneering Innovation, Empowerment and Healthcare

Within the context of advancing landscapes, a handful of individuals stand out as luminaries of innovation, propelling societies forward with their exceptional vision and ingenious thinking.

Faizal E. Kottikollon stands as one such luminary, a name synonymous with empowerment, innovation and philanthropy. His journey is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship with initiatives like Tulah showcasing the potential for positive global change.

Originating from Kerala, Kottikollon's journey is one of resilience. With an engineering background, he co-founded KEF Holdings in 1995 and has embarked upon an exceptional odyssey, characterised by remarkable milestones. It commenced its journey as a general trading entity, and then expanded its realm by venturing into Emirates Techno Casting LLC (ETC), a distinguished valve-casting green foundry. The company's profound sense of social responsibility has engendered the establishment of the Faizal & Shabana Foundation and the ETC Community Centre.

Notable partnerships with Dubai International Capital (DIC) and Tyco International have played a pivotal role in catapulting KEF Holdings' expansion. Situated within Dubai's revered International Financial Centre, KEF Holdings primarily concentrates on the Investment, Healthcare and Clinical Wellness sectors.

The new KEF venture, Tulah positioned as the world's first integrated healthcare system emerges as a pioneering clinical wellness retreat, seamlessly intregrating modern medical advancement, cutting-edge technology with ancient wisdom. Tulah addresses the reversal of lifestyle diseases through an innovative approach that combines scientific diagnostic testing with the wisdom of Ayurveda, signature therapies and curated clinical wellness plans. This holistic framework addresses the root cause and fosters well-being in an environment that values the harmony of mind, body and soul.

In a world grappling with health challenges, Tulah stands as a beacon of transformative care, its innovative fusion of science and tradition, Tulah signifies a new era of healthcare that brings balance and harmony to modern living.

Kottikollon and his team validated their concept with three years of research, testing and real-world trials. Participants with conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol and hypothyroidism experienced the reversal of chronic lifestyle diseases within 3 to 8 weeks.

Faizal E. Kottikollon, Founder and Chairman, KEF Holdings, said ‘Tulah is not merely a retreat — Emotional well-being exerts a vital influence on physical well-being, as the intricate interplay between the two greatly shapes overall health. Positive emotional states and effective stress management bolster immune function, regulates inflammation and encourages a balanced lifestyle. Conversely, chronic stress and negative emotions compromise the immune system, elevate inflammation levels and impact factors like sleep quality. This dynamic connection underscores the significance of nurturing emotional well-being to fortify and sustain physical health. Tulah has emerged as a groundbreaking force fostering well-being through technology-driven health programmes.’