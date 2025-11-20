  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB mist.png21.1°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Pioneering future ready education at Al Yasat Private School

The school is preparing today’s learners for the world they will enter

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 9:59 AM

Top Stories

Look: Monster fog blankets parts of UAE; slower-than-usual traffic

Look: Monster fog blankets parts of UAE; slower-than-usual traffic

UAE weather: 7.8°C recorded in Al Ain; lowest this winter season

UAE weather: 7.8°C recorded in Al Ain; lowest this winter season

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

In a world evolving faster than ever before, the purpose of education is being redefined.

Today’s students must do more than simply acquire knowledge. They must also develop the agility, creativity, and resilience to thrive in a future shaped by technology, innovation, and global responsibility. At Al Yasat Private School, preparing students for this rapidly changing world is not an aspiration, it is the foundation of everything we do.

Recommended For You

UAE unveils plans for Antarctica research base, mulls acquiring ice-breaker

UAE unveils plans for Antarctica research base, mulls acquiring ice-breaker

6-second entry: Dubai to extend 'red carpet' biometric service to arrivals in 2 months

6-second entry: Dubai to extend 'red carpet' biometric service to arrivals in 2 months

Video: Indian Gangster Anmol Bishnoi in NIA custody after extradition from US

Video: Indian Gangster Anmol Bishnoi in NIA custody after extradition from US

Dh540,000 win: Indian, Bangladeshi expats take home combined prize in Big Ticket contest

Dh540,000 win: Indian, Bangladeshi expats take home combined prize in Big Ticket contest

UAE bank customers want tech that 'feels human'; how firms are redesigning services

UAE bank customers want tech that 'feels human'; how firms are redesigning services

 

“As educators, we must acknowledge that the world our students will graduate into is vastly different from the one many of us experienced,” says Superintendent, Scott Carnochan.

“The challenge and the opportunity is to achieve the balance between rigorous academic knowledge and the essential skills needed for the future.”

Al Yasat is uniquely positioned to take on this mission. With a forward thinking leadership team and a progressive Board committed to excellence, the school delivers a robust American curriculum enriched with
the following programmes and pathways:

  • STEAM and innovative learning

  • Robotics and artificial intelligence

  • Digital media

  • Esports

  • Environmental science

  • Leadership, communication, and critical thinking

Serving a proudly Emirati student body composed of ninety three per cent UAE nationals, Al Yasat plays a vital role in shaping future leaders who remain globally aware while deeply connected to their heritage and country.

“Just last week, I interviewed one of our senior students,” Scott shares. “She told me, I want to study in the United States and bring back everything I learn for the benefit of our country. This passion and loyalty runs deep among our students.”

From academic achievements to national pride, Al Yasat cultivates a generation ready not only to succeed but also to give back and make a difference.

“As their Superintendent, I could not be prouder.”

For more information, visit the website.