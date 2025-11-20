Pioneering future ready education at Al Yasat Private School

In a world evolving faster than ever before, the purpose of education is being redefined.

Today’s students must do more than simply acquire knowledge. They must also develop the agility, creativity, and resilience to thrive in a future shaped by technology, innovation, and global responsibility. At Al Yasat Private School, preparing students for this rapidly changing world is not an aspiration, it is the foundation of everything we do.

“As educators, we must acknowledge that the world our students will graduate into is vastly different from the one many of us experienced,” says Superintendent, Scott Carnochan.

“The challenge and the opportunity is to achieve the balance between rigorous academic knowledge and the essential skills needed for the future.”

Al Yasat is uniquely positioned to take on this mission. With a forward thinking leadership team and a progressive Board committed to excellence, the school delivers a robust American curriculum enriched with

the following programmes and pathways:

STEAM and innovative learning

Robotics and artificial intelligence

Digital media

Esports

Environmental science

Leadership, communication, and critical thinking

Serving a proudly Emirati student body composed of ninety three per cent UAE nationals, Al Yasat plays a vital role in shaping future leaders who remain globally aware while deeply connected to their heritage and country.

“Just last week, I interviewed one of our senior students,” Scott shares. “She told me, I want to study in the United States and bring back everything I learn for the benefit of our country. This passion and loyalty runs deep among our students.”

From academic achievements to national pride, Al Yasat cultivates a generation ready not only to succeed but also to give back and make a difference.

“As their Superintendent, I could not be prouder.”

