Pioneering Business Setup

Iqbal Marconi, CEO, ECH Digital

With its expertise in offering efficient and valuable services, this digital and paperless company has proved itself as one of the best in the business

Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 12:00 AM

The idea for establishing a business advisory with the purpose of providing wings to the dreams of aspiring entrepreneurs and businessmen came through the personal experience of Iqbal Marconi, CEO, ECH Digital and a former merchant navy officer, who wanted to set up a business in the UAE.

After coming to the UAE and finding an absence of reliable and trustworthy business setup companies in the market, Marconi had a breakthrough moment and the end result was ECH Digital. Established in 2017 as one of the first digital setup in Dubai, the company has made a name for itself in a relatively short span of time through its completely paperless digital transactional system. The company is aligned with the Dubai Paperless Strategy, which was launched in 2018 and is playing its part in fulfilling the objectives of sustainability.

It provides the necessary guidance to kickstart a business, regardless of the type of license required. Furthermore, with a dedicated and professional workforce of more than 200 employees from over 20 countries, holding proficiency in more than 30 languages, ECH Digital offers assistance in fulfilling all the mandatory legal formalities. Since its inception five years ago, the company has grown to serve more than one million customers, only growing exponentially and earning the tag of 'The best corporate advisors in the Middle East'. In the five years since its inception, ECH Digital has become a breeding ground for entrepreneurs as managers from the company have learned and benefited from the professionalism and enterprise at the company and then left to establish their own entities.

In the process, the company has become a frontrunner and pioneer in the business setup industry in the UAE. Much of the credit for the company’s success goes to its peerless leader Marconi, who holds the honour of being the first person from the business consultancy community to be awarded the coveted Golden Visa by the UAE Government. Setting trends in the industry, ECH Digital is the largest Golden Visa facilitator in the country. It has been helping individuals from different countries in receiving the Golden Visa. ECH Digital is associated with all major government and private agencies such as Amer, Tasheel, Dubai Courts, Dubai Chamber, Land Department, Ejari, Dubai Economy, Dubai Municipality, and more.

Some of the other services provided by ECH Digital are trader licenses for companies looking to sell through e-commerce; company formation, renewal, and documents clearing; investor protection plan; translation; offshore and freezone company set up; certificate attestation; trademark and ISO registration and many more. ECH Digital has also come up with the first digital business setup car system through which no matter what the location, the company will send the team to the individuals and help them process their applications smoothly and in a proficient manner.

ECH Digital supports aspiring business dreamers and guides those who come to them to start their business irrespective of the type of license required. Its mission is to get all the client's mandatory legal hassles taken care of, allowing them to laser focus on developing their business, and nothing else. When it comes to corporate social responsibility (CSR), ECH Digital has once again led the way in showing how organisations should care for the betterment of humanity. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it was under the guidance of Marconi, that the ‘Persian Box’ was gifted to thousands of devastated expatriates as a token of love who were returning home. In fact, Marconi went so far as to arrange a number of chartered flights for expatriates from Kerala to return to the UAE at a lower fare than the Indian government sponsored Vande Bharat mission flights.

With its receptiveness and adherence to trailblazing innovation and ideas, ECH Digital has branches in Deira, Al Quaisis, Al Barsha and BurJuman as well as a dedicated desk at all branches of IVS Global in the UAE. The company is also associated with the major hospitals across the UAE for birth certificate and other processes.

For more information, visit: ask@echuae.com or call: 056 502 2555

