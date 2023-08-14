Pioneering Aesthetics in Dubai

Sidra Bilal Zia with Michael Crowley and his daughter Erin at Rochester, New York

By Ghazalatikki Zaman and Tabassum Vally Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:56 AM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 11:59 AM

Sidra Bilal Zia exudes poise, beauty and grace. One of the pioneers in the aesthetics world of Dubai, Zia started her career in 2010, at Cooper Dermatology and Dentistry, where she worked as a founding partner and headed the aesthetics department. She later worked at CosmeSurge as the Head of Aesthetics and Laser, and in a very short period, she became one of the most sought-after aestheticians in Dubai. Her success and high demand for her treatment led her to open an additional clinic in her hometown, Karachi. Currently, she is the Head of the Aesthetics and Laser department in MedCare.

Zia graduated from New York University and acquired her certification as a laser Specialist from the National Laser Institute in the USA.

Zia, a pioneer in the field of aesthetics in the UAE, has a holistic approach towards maintaining healthy glowing skin. Zia’s bespoke treatments are based on her philosophy that a healthy lifestyle is crucial for a healthy body which is reflected in healthy skin. She combines her state-of-the-art technology with world-class medical expertise to prescribe a perfectly personalised plan to meet her client’s goal.

Zia believes that in today’s world both men and women are more conscious about their looks and the awareness, to maintain a healthy lifestyle is more prevalent than ever before.

I am one of the earliest ones who opened an aesthetic clinic in the heart of Jumeirah, Cooper Dermatology and Dentistry. “My clients are from all over the world, and it gives me a lot of pleasure when my clients leave my clinic looking their best,” she adds.

As we grow older, collagen production falls drastically and this has an ageing effect on the skin and body.

However, Zia believes that a good aesthetician can enhance and elevate the inherent beauty that is unique to every individual.

Zia spoke about the importance of keeping up with the latest technology in derma care. Recently, she attended a workshop and conference in New York. There she learnt about the umbilical cord exosomes, which will be the future technology used for anti-ageing and hair loss. The effect of the treatment is profound, and Zia has already begun to introduce this in her treatment options. She’s also part of the exosome research team in the USA.

The goal of any treatment should be to curate a natural healthy look. Keeping healthy inside is the key to anti-ageing. As we grow older, a good moisturiser, anti-oxidant serum, a good sunblock, and a good regime with a skin practitioner is the secret to good skin. Today the markets are filled with anti-ageing and skin products, but they are not geared to specific needs. However as one goes to a therapist, they are properly guided as to how they may achieve their specific goals.

Zia’s expertise in laser procedures addresses almost all skin issues, and she has an array of clients who find her exceptionally professional and skilled at her work.

Zia’s expertise in the aesthetic field is exceptional, and she has celebrities and clients, who visit her at her MedCare clinic regularly. Her passion, and dedication to making her clients happy have rendered her amongst one of the most revered aestheticians in the region.