Pink About It: Starting conversations, changing lives

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting women worldwide, with incidence continuing to rise each year. It’s concerning that by 2050, cases may increase by nearly 40 per cent, emphasising why awareness, timely screening, and education matter now more than ever. Understanding risk and taking preventive steps turns statistics into real-life wins for families and communities, making awareness far more than just a number; it is a chance to make early intervention possible and save lives.

The life-saving power of early detection

Dr Pranay Taori, Specialist Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais, says: “Detecting breast cancer early gives the best chance for cure and a healthy future. Regular screenings, like mammograms and clinical breast exams, can find changes before they become serious. Early-stage cancers are often easier to treat, and outcomes are better. Don’t wait for symptoms to appear; get screened routinely based on your age and risk. Encourage your friends and relatives to do the same, because early action saves lives. It’s a simple, powerful way to protect yourself and those you care about, from the inside out.”

What to expect after a breast cancer diagnosis

“Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but you’re not alone, highlights Dr Pranab Karipody Prabhakaran, Consultant Medical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais. “Your doctors will explain the results, arrange further tests if needed, and discuss personalised treatment plans with you. It’s normal to have questions and fears, so don’t hesitate to express them. There are support groups, counselling services, and community resources available to help you navigate this period emotionally, too. Remember, you have people by your side at every stage: guiding, explaining, and providing comfort and reassurance throughout the journey.”

How modern surgery offers hope and new beginnings

Dr Afsal Muhammed, Specialist Surgical Oncology at Aster Hospital, Qusais & Mankhool, explains: “Surgical options for breast cancer now focus on personal comfort and long-term health, offering choices such as wide local excision, breast-conserving approaches, and reconstruction. Advances in techniques provide gentle procedures with improved recovery and cosmetic outcomes. Surgeons now consider both physical and emotional factors, ensuring every patient feels cared for as they regain strength and confidence after treatment. Modern surgery is truly a turning point for many women.”

Understanding lumps: When to seek care and what happens next

“Most breast lumps are harmless, yet ev-ery lump deserves careful attention. If any abnormalities like lump, nipple discharge, pain, shifts in breast contour, or skin changes. it’s vital to seek medical advice promptly.” explains Dr Vinotha Krishnamoorthy, Specialist General & Laparoscopic Sur-gery at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “Common benign conditions like fibroadenomas or cysts rarely pose a serious risk, but checking with a specialist ensures peace of mind. If a lump is found, doctors may use exams and scans to understand its nature. Sometimes, gentle surgery makes removal simple with a smooth recovery. If intervention is needed, experts walk you through diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare, so you always feel informed and reassured. Quick action not only eases discomfort but also brings confidence, knowing your health is in safe hands.”

Recognising subtle signs: Why body awareness is key

Dr Bharathi Veeraswamy, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Nahda (Dubai), says: “Paying attention to how your breasts normally look and feel helps you spot anything unusual. New lumps, changes in size or shape, dimpling, nipple changes, or discharge are all signals to consult a doctor. Monthly self-exams, preferably after your period, make it easier to notice subtle changes over time. There’s no need to worry about “doing it perfectly”; what matters is staying aware and acting early if something feels off. Body awareness turns everyday self-care into real prevention and timely action. A small act of awareness today can save a life tomorrow”

Building a breast-healthy lifestyle: Habits that make a real difference

“Everyday choices can play a big role in reducing risk,” says Dr Nilusha Vadhwania, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Speciality Clinic, International City (Pavillion Mall, France Cluster). “Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, staying physically active, managing a healthy weight, and limiting alcohol are all linked to better breast health. Get enough rest and find healthy ways to manage stress, your body and mind are connected. No single change can guarantee prevention, but consistent, positive habits add up over time. Make caring for yourself part of your routine and inspire those you love to do the same.”

Your personal screening roadmap: Age and risk-based guidelines simplified

Dr Anitha Sophia Biju, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), explains: “Screening isn’t one-size-fits-all; when you begin and how often you screen depends on your age, family history, and personal health. Most women start annual mammograms around 40, but if you have close relatives with breast cancer or other risk factors, your doctor may recommend earlier and more frequent checks. Don’t guess, talk with your healthcare provider for a plan tailored to you. Regular screening means you’re actively looking after your health and staying prepared for whatever comes next. A small act of awareness today can save a life tomorrow.”

Finding strength through community: Support networks for patients and families

Dr Preetha Vinoj, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster Clinic, Al Nahda (Sharjah), says: “No one has to face breast cancer alone. Connecting with others, whether survivors, family, friends, or support groups, can make the journey less overwhelming and more hopeful. Sharing stories and encouragement gives comfort, reduces fears, and helps everyone feel understood. Many communities offer counselling, practical advice, and emotional support for both patients and loved ones. Reach out, accepting help is a show of strength, not weakness. Together, we lift each other up during challenging times and celebrate every step forward.”

Every journey with breast cancer begins with a conversation, a moment of courage, a question, a word of hope that can change everything. The road from fear to triumph is rarely straight, and yet, by talking openly, women and families can face uncertainties together and discover strength they never knew they had. Sharing stories helps shed light on silent struggles, transforms isolation into community, and turns diagnoses into victories. For each person who has walked this path, the challenges have made the wins sweeter and the connections stronger. The colour pink is more than a symbol; it’s a promise of support, compassion, and renewal. Let’s keep speaking up, holding hands, and celebrating every step forward, because together, we don’t just survive, we inspire new beginnings for ourselves and for others.

