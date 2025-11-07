  • search in Khaleej Times
Pickering College: Inspiring global leaders since 1842

Empowering tomorrow’s changemakers to shape a better world

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 9:49 AM

Founded in 1842, before Canada itself, Pickering College stands as one of the nation’s oldest and most respected boarding schools. With a proud history of nurturing young minds, Pickering College (PC) continues to prepare students to be compassionate leaders and innovators who leave the world better than they found it.

With a vibrant community of 125 boarding students from over 25 countries, Pickering College offers a unique and enriching educational experience for Grades 7-12, including one of Canada’s few Junior Boarding programs. Students benefit from advanced STEM programming, a state-of-the-art MakerSpace, and the exclusive Global Leadership Diploma. A 9:1 Faculty Advisor program,e ensures personalised guidance, while a family-oriented boarding environment supports students both academically and personally.

The school also offers a Foundation-Year Programme, an ESL Boarding Academy for Grades 9 and 10, as well as summer programmes focused on ESL and global leadership. Graduates enjoy outstanding success, with 100 per cent university acceptance in Canada, the USA, the UK, and worldwide.

Pickering College’s campus, located in a quiet and safe family-friendly suburb of Toronto, provides a perfect environment for learning and growth. Facilities include:

  • Three gyms, three fields, and a track & fitness centre

  • Hockey rink and rock climbing

  • 24/7 supervision for boarding students

  • 65+ co-curricular activities spanning sports, arts, leadership, technology, and clubs

  • A farm campus offering outdoor education and unique hands-on experiences

At Pickering College, tradition meets innovation, and every student is inspired to lead with purpose, creativity, and global awareness.