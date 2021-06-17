Phuket: foolproof stay

Under the 'Phuket Sandbox' model, get ready for an exhilarating experience by the sandy shores

Reopening - This is a music to many ears. One of the most beloved destinations of globetrotters - Thailand - will be reopening one of its destinations, Phuket, on July 1 to fully vaccinated individuals. But in order to travel anywhere else in the nation, you will have to do a mandatory quarantine for 14 days in the province. But we say why look elsewhere when Phuket has every activity on a platter for you to enjoy your holidays.

Old Phuket Town

Unlike many Thai provincial capitals, Phuket Town shines with personality. In this historically rich part of town, you'll find shrines, ornate and beautifully preserved 'shophouses', quaint cafés, tiny printing shops, impromptu private and public museums and even a mini ex-red light district. Phuket Old Town was built on riches reaped from Phuket's tin boom of last century when the metal was an extremely valuable commodity. In this quarter of the town, you'll see grandiose Sino-colonial mansions, once occupied by Phuket's tin barons. Phuket Old Town is compact enough to stroll around in.

Laem Phromthep

Literally translate as Brahmas Cape, Laem Phromthep is perhaps one of Phuket's most important landmarks. It is here that visitors can soak up the sun and savour the breathtaking panoramic view of the Andaman Sea from the islands southernmost tip. The Cape is crowded especially in the evening, as it is a popular observation point at Sunset. From the Cape, you can see Kaew Island in the front, Nai Ya Beach on the left and Nai Han Beach on the right. One of the landmarks in Phromthep Cape is Kanjanaphisek Lighthouse and its light can be seen afar for 40 km. On the top of the lighthouse is the most popular viewpoint where you can see a 360-degree panoramic view of the Cape.

Hat Patong

This beach is the most vibrant and visited beach in Phuket that never fails to impress visitors. Located approximately 15km from the city, the beach has a wide range of accommodations and Shopping arcades, and provides magnificent leisure activities and energetic nighttime entertainment. With half-moon shape of sloped, white-powdery beach considered the most beautiful on the island, Patong was the first beach in Phuket that was developed to serve local and international tourists. Tourists can be challenged to water sports such as jet ski, wind surf and parasailing.

Hat Naiyang

Naiyang Beach is one of those out-of-the-beaten-tracks hidden gems, little known from first-timers but very popular with returning travellers. Beautiful, shaded, and full of tiny fun bars and restaurants, Nai Yang, remains peaceful like most of the northern beaches of Phuket because they are not along the main roads.

So, are you ready to join the Phuket 'Sandbox'?

For more information, visit www.tatnews.org.