Paving the Path To Prosperity

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM

With the conclusion of the general elections, I extend my heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA on their historic third term in office. This election is a testament to the success of the biggest and most historic electoral exercise ever held in the world. This is the truest celebration of democracy.

Under Modi's stewardship, India has moved mountains, driving economic growth, fostering global trade relations, and championing technological innovation. His transformative policies have stimulated economic progress and uplifted millions of lives, propelling the nation towards a brighter future. India is emerging as a global economic powerhouse. Prime Minister Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” meaning “Together we prosper,” is an important slogan for inclusive and seamless prosperity across the country. Modi also has promoted India’s age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbhakam — “World is one Family.” Modi’s foreign policy reflects this spirit.

Visionary initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India have been pivotal in creating a robust and self-reliant economy. These programmes have not only generated employment but also attracted significant foreign investments, reinforcing India's position on the global stage. Furthermore, the ambitious infrastructural projects under his leadership, including the development of smart cities and the modernisation of transportation networks, have laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

As India continues to strengthen its global standing, the strong and unique bilateral relations between India and the UAE, nurtured under Modi's leadership, serve as a testament to his strategic vision and commitment to fostering international cooperation. His third term promises to further cement India's status as a global powerhouse, with continued emphasis on economic reforms, infrastructural development, and social welfare.