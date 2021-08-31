Path to paradise

Wind your way through the heart of Dubai via Sheikh zayed Road

The Sheikh Zayed Road is home to nearly all of Dubai’s most striking architectural skyscrapers. While experiencing such a lively city from the inside of a car may not be everyone’s idea of fun, but the road does offer its own advantages for those visitors with limited time and a thirst for ultra-modern architecture.

Activities

Soul Wellness & Spa

Find your radiance and lift your spirits. Relax while taking in the views of Dubai’s skyline from the 52nd level of Soul Wellness & Spa. Soul Wellness & Spa has eleven treatment rooms, one of which is a large Private Spa Suite with whirlpool, shower, and private bathroom. A twilight sanctuary ceiling provides a refuge of calm in each treatment room.

Burj Park

Enjoy a relaxing day at the park with your friends or family along with breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai’s gorgeous Downtown skyline. The park is located on its own island, with lots of underground parking.

Foundry

A progressive art facility, foundry includes a creative library, a podcast room, and a café. The venue, which is open to the public, hosts a yearly programme of exhibitions, seminars, and talks with the goal of engaging and entertaining the local creative community. From sculptures to paintings, this new spot provides independent artists with a platform to showcase their works, and is a must-visit for all the culture vultures.

Culinary spots

At.Mosphere

A stylish facility, The At.Mosphere is the perfect place to be in with your friends.It provides light meals and high tea in the afternoons before transforming into a lively hangout in the evenings. The lounge has panoramic views of Dubai and can be an excellent spot for watching the sunset.

Trèsind

Trèsind, a highly acclaimed flagship in Dubai, is the home of innovative Indian cuisine, providing diners with a progressive Indian fine-dining experience. Trèsind features classic sub-continental foods presented with a modernistic touch, and is recognised with resurrecting the distinctive idea of gueridon service.

Bagatelle

Treat yourself to one of the most luxurious Mediterranean cuisines in the heart of Dubai. The restaurant dazzles guests with a laid-back, South of France-inspired, New York-infused dining experience with a diverse menu of trademark meals and distinctive beverages. Bagatelle have added their own touch to traditional meals, whether French or beyond, to build an unforgettable dining experience.

"I cruise down SZR with ease while travelling to my workplace.It’s the core of Dubai and what I admire most about the place is how it’s interlinked to each pinnacle of Dubai’s architecture.The road is a marvellous sight during the day and at night.I can never get tired of the view."- Athul Manoharan