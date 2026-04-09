Parenting in uncertain times: Supporting your child emotionally and psychologically

In recent weeks, many parents across the UAE have found themselves answering questions they didn’t quite expect.

“Are we safe?”

“What’s happening?”

“Why is everyone talking about this?”

They are simple questions, but not always easy to answer.

Across homes, WhatsApp groups, school corridors, and dinner tables, conversations have shifted. Not dramatically, but enough for children to notice. And while adults are still processing events in real time, children are doing something quieter: watching, absorbing, and trying to make sense of it through the people around them.

Because for children, understanding does not come from headlines. It comes from how their parents respond.

Children Feel First, Understand Later

One of the most important things to understand is that children don’t process uncertainty the way adults do. They’re not following developments or trying to make sense of the bigger picture. What they pick up on instead is tone.

A parent’s voice. A slight shift in routine. The way you pause a little longer while looking at your phone. Children tend to respond to how things feel around them rather than what is being said. Reassurance, in that sense, matters more than detailed explanations. Calm, simple responses can go a long way in helping them feel secure.

This is often described as a kind of “borrowed calm.” Children take their cues from the adults around them. If a parent seems tense or distracted, that feeling is quickly mirrored. If things feel steady, they are more likely to feel steady too.

Which means that in moments like these, parenting is less about having all the answers and more about creating an environment that feels safe and consistent.

Start with What they Already Know

A common instinct for parents is to explain everything. But experts suggest doing the opposite.

Start by asking: “What have you heard?”

This approach, recommended by psychologists working with families in the UAE, allows parents to understand what a child already knows and, importantly, what they may have misunderstood.

Children often pick up fragments — from friends, social media, or overheard conversations. Left unaddressed, those fragments can become exaggerated fears.

Correcting gently, in simple and age-appropriate language, helps bring the conversation back to reality. For younger children, reassurance matters more than detail:

“Some things are happening far away. You are safe, and I am here.” For older children and teenagers, the conversation can be more open but still grounded, not overwhelming.

Managing What they See and What You See

In today’s environment, one of the biggest challenges for parents is not just what children hear — but what they see.

Videos, headlines, and social media clips can be overwhelming, even for adults. For children, they can be confusing and, at times, frightening.

That’s why experts in the UAE consistently advise limiting exposure to unverified or distressing content.

But there is another side to this: parents’ own consumption.

Constantly checking updates, scrolling through news feeds, or reacting to every notification can create an atmosphere of tension at home. Children pick up on that, even if nothing is said.

Mental health professionals suggest setting boundaries:

checking updates at specific times

avoiding discussions in front of younger children

being mindful of tone and reactions

Because managing your own response is part of supporting your child’s.

Connection Over Explanation

If there is one consistent message from experts, it is this: connection matters more than explanation.

Spending time together without focusing on what’s happening outside helps restore a sense of normalcy.

This could be:

playing a board game

going for a walk

watching a film

sitting together for a meal

These moments create emotional safety. In fact, experts note that simply being present and engaged can do more for a child’s sense of security than any explanation. Because what children are really asking is not:

“What is happening?” But: “Am I okay?”

Watch for the Quiet Signs

Not all children express stress in obvious ways. Some may become more irritable. Others might withdraw, struggle to sleep, or complain of headaches or stomach aches. These aren’t random behaviours. Often, they’re small signs that something feels off.

Even when children don’t talk about what they’re feeling, they can still absorb the mood around them. That’s why paying attention matters. If something feels different, it helps to gently open a conversation — not to push for answers, but to let them know they have space to share, in their own time.

Parents Need Support Too

There is another layer to this conversation — one that is often overlooked.

Parents themselves are navigating uncertainty.

Balancing work, information overload, and emotional responsibility can be exhausting. And maintaining calm for children while processing your own concerns is not always easy. Mental health professionals in the UAE emphasise the importance of self-regulation — taking breaks, setting boundaries, and seeking support when needed.

Initiatives such as Abu Dhabi’s 24/7 mental health helpline (800-SAKINA) have also been introduced to provide immediate support for residents, including families.

Because supporting children begins with supporting the adults around them.

What Children Will Remember

Years from now, children are unlikely to remember the details of what was happening. They will remember something else.

They will remember:

how their parents spoke

how their home felt

whether things seemed stable

whether they felt safe

And in the UAE today, that sense of stability is still very much present — not because nothing is happening, but because systems, communities, and families continue to function with calm and intention.

For parents, that becomes both a responsibility and an opportunity. Not to have all the answers. But to create an environment where children don’t feel like they need them.