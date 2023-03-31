Palace In The Sky

The idea behind The CIEL Tower is to create an iconic landmark that will redefine mid-luxury hospitality and offer guests an unparalleled experience. The tower will feature a unique design, with a sleek and modern exterior that will make it a distinctive addition to Dubai’s skyline. Talking about the idea behind it, Rob Burns, CEO at The First Group, said: “The ambition behind the project is to create a world-class hospitality destination that will attract visitors from around the world. The tower will offer a range of luxury amenities, including high-end restaurants, a spa, an infinity pool, and observation decks that offer stunning views of the city. In addition, the tower will have more than 1,000 hotel rooms and suites, making it one of the largest hotels in the world.”

The CIEL Tower is not just a building, but a symbol of Dubai’s ambition to push the boundaries of what is possible. Burns said that the project represents the city’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, and is set to become a global icon that showcases the best of what Dubai has to offer.

Design philososhy

“Ciel is the centrepiece of our fast-growing portfolio of world-class hotels that set new industry benchmarks in the UAE,” said Burns, adding that from a design perspective, Ciel is undoubtedly the group’s largest and most complex development to date. “The building itself encapsulates the power of Integrated Design – a multi-layered, simultaneous process necessary in the creation of complex superstructures.”

Designed in conjunction with their long-term architectural partner, NORR, Ciel boasts a number of innovative features, including a stunning rooftop Sky Terrace situated on the 81st floor that will house an infinity pool and observation deck, providing guests with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, the Palm Jumeirah and Arabian Gulf. Another standout feature is the hotel’s 300-metre-tall interior atrium that boasts vertically stacked landscaped and naturally ventilated terraces, which will provide occupants with shared communal and interactive space.

The design itself has received global praise, with the hotel winning 2019 International Property Awards (IPAs) for ‘Best International Hotel Architecture’, ‘Best Hotel Architecture Arabia’ and ‘Best Residential High-rise Architecture Arabia’.

Ciel also received the top prize in four major categories at the 2019-20 Dubai, Africa and Arabia Property Awards: ‘Hotel Architecture’; ‘New Hotel Construction and Design’; ‘Commercial High-rise Development’; and ‘Residential High-rise Architecture’.

Building the hype

Initially, Ciel’s status as one of Dubai’s newest architectural icons and the world’s tallest hotel will help cement its reputation as a favourite among guests when it opens in 2024. However, in the longer term, Burns said that the group is confident it will be Ciel’s service standards, world-class guest amenities and unbeatable value for money that will drive guest loyalty and establish it as one of the city’s most successful mid-luxury hotels and a popular lifestyle destination in its own right.

“As one of the UAE’s fastest-growing hotel operators, this unbeatable combination of qualities has proven key to the success of our portfolio to date,” he added. Stressing his point, Burns gave the example of The First Collection in Jumeirah Village Circle, their award-winning lifestyle hotel in Jumeirah Village. “Last year, it was named one of the world’s 25 hottest hotels by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest independent traveller reviews website, in its annual ‘Best of the Best Travellers’ Choice Awards. It was the only hotel operating in the Middle East and Africa to feature on the list.”

Investing in the project

Burns said that the group has received unprecedented levels of interest from local and international clients keen to invest in Ciel. While they are drawn to the building’s headline status as the world’s tallest hotel, they also recognise its long-term commercial potential, particularly in light of Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s most important hotel investment markets and tourism destinations.

Dubai’s hotel sector has gone from strength to strength over the past decade, driven by year-on-year growth in visitor arrivals and the city’s status as the Middle East’s most advanced business and investment hub. According to the latest full-year data published by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai’s hotel industry reported strong year-on-year growth across all key performance metrics in 2022, with occupied room nights rising 19 per cent, RevPAR up 30 per cent, and the average daily rate increasing to 19 per cent.

“This level of growth positions Dubai among the world’s best-performing hotel markets, which helps explain the level of interest we have received from investors keen to tap into Ciel’s potential as one of the city’s most remarkable new hotel investment opportunities,” he added.

Timeline for the project

“We are making great progress in the construction of Ciel and are firmly on track to open the property officially in early 2024. Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 to the construction sector since mid-2020, work on Ciel continued unabated throughout the pandemic. This feat is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the project’s design and construction teams,” said Burns.

The group marked the halfway point in Ciel’s construction in January 2022 and made good progress in completing the building’s exterior. Currently, the group is focused on its interior fit-out.

When completed, Ciel will offer more than 1,000 guest rooms and suites, along with premium guest amenities and facilities, such as the Ciel Observatory and Lounge on the 81st floor and its signature rooftop Sky Terrace mentioned earlier.

The hotel will also feature a range of specialty F&B outlets, including a soon-to-be-announced signature restaurant, a Sunset Lounge on the 74th floor. “Ciel is one of the most exciting new hotels in Dubai and the world, and we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming our first guests in 2024,” concluded Burns.