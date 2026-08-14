Pakistani mangoes: The fruit carrying the nation to global markets

Mango season in Pakistan rarely arrives quietly. It appears in roadside stalls stacked with yellow and green fruit, in wooden crates leaving orchards before sunrise and in family debates over whether Sindhri, Chaunsa or Anwar Ratol deserves to be called the finest variety.

For Pakistanis living abroad, the first box of mangoes carries something more than flavour. It brings back memories of summer, family gatherings and the familiar ritual of waiting for fruit to reach just the right stage of ripeness.

Pakistan’s main mango-growing areas are concentrated in Punjab and Sindh, where generations of growers have developed an extraordinary range of varieties. The national season stretches for several months, beginning with early fruit from Sindh in May before moving towards the later harvests of Punjab.

Behind this familiar summer fruit lies a substantial agricultural economy. The Pakistan Economic Survey provisionally estimated mango production at 2.909 million tonnes in 2025-26, compared with 2.646 million tonnes a year earlier. Cultivation supports growers, orchard workers, transporters, commission agents, packaging companies, processing facilities and exporters across a long seasonal supply chain.

According to a recent Trade Development Authority of Pakistan sector brochure, mango exports generated approximately $101.8 million in 2024-25. The United Kingdom was the leading market by value, purchasing about $26.76 million, followed by the UAE at $22.81 million and Kazakhstan at $15.9 million. Afghanistan, Oman, Germany and Saudi Arabia were also among the important destinations.

The figures reflect the remarkable reach of the Pakistani mango. Fruit grown around Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad can appear within days on supermarket shelves and dining tables thousands of kilometres away.

Every summer, the king of fruits becomes a familiar sight across supermarkets, neighbourhood grocery stores and fruit markets in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates. The Pakistani community naturally provides a strong base of demand, but appreciation for the fruit extends much further. Varieties such as Sindhri and Chaunsa have developed recognition among consumers from different backgrounds because of their sweetness, distinctive aroma and soft, fibre-light flesh. For many shoppers in the UAE, the arrival of Pakistani mangoes has become part of the summer season itself.

The close commercial links between Pakistan and the UAE also provide an advantage. Frequent air connections, established trade routes and the UAE’s position as a major logistics and retail hub allow fresh produce to move quickly from Pakistani farms to consumers in the Emirates.

Speed and careful handling matter greatly when the product is a mango. The fruit must be harvested at the correct stage, graded, packed, treated where necessary and transported carefully so that it arrives with its flavour and texture intact. Improvements at every point in that journey can increase shelf life and create a better experience for the customer.

This is where an important opportunity lies for Pakistan. Mango exports are increasingly about more than volume. Quality, consistency, presentation and recognition of individual varieties can help create greater value.

A shopper who begins to recognise Sindhri or Chaunsa by name is no longer simply buying a generic mango. The variety itself starts to carry an identity. With better packaging, consistent grading and reliable supply, Pakistan has the potential to strengthen international recognition around its best-known mangoes.

New export capacity is also opening doors to additional markets. In June 2026, seven more Pakistani mango-processing and hot-water-treatment facilities were registered with Chinese customs authorities, increasing the number of approved facilities from 25 to 32.

Such facilities matter because modern agricultural trade depends increasingly on meeting detailed quality, treatment and phytosanitary standards. Additional approved capacity gives more exporters the ability to prepare fruit according to international requirements and creates wider opportunities for growers producing export-grade mangoes.

The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company has expanded a mango-bagging programme under which individual fruit is protected while still growing on the tree. Bagging can help reduce pest damage and pesticide exposure while improving external appearance. The programme began as a pilot in 2023 and subsequently expanded to millions of bags during 2024 and 2025.

It may appear to be a simple intervention, but appearance and consistency matter in premium fresh-produce markets. Cleaner, less damaged fruit has a better chance of reaching higher-value retail channels.

Punjab is also working on the development and adoption of higher-yielding, climate-resilient mango varieties with longer shelf lives. Combined with better orchard management, improved handling after harvest and stronger cold-chain infrastructure, such developments can help Pakistani fruit travel farther while retaining the qualities for which it is known.

Mango pulp, concentrates, dried fruit, frozen products, juices and desserts can extend the commercial life of the crop beyond the summer season. Processing creates an additional market for fruit that tastes excellent but may not have the uniform appearance demanded by premium fresh-fruit retailers. Value-added products can also help Pakistani businesses reach consumers in markets where transporting fresh mangoes is more difficult. A pack of dried mango, frozen pulp or a bottled mango drink can travel farther and remain available throughout the year. This creates opportunities not only for growers and exporters, but also for food processors, packaging companies, retailers and new consumer brands.

Branding is likely to become increasingly important. Pakistan already enjoys recognition for the quality of its mangoes among consumers familiar with the fruit. Turning that reputation into stronger commercial value means helping shoppers identify where a mango comes from, which variety they are buying and what makes it distinctive.

The UAE offers an ideal environment for that evolution. Its retail sector brings together products and consumers from across the world, while its diverse population is accustomed to discovering international cuisines and seasonal produce.

Pakistani mangoes already have familiarity on their side. Sindhri carries the identity of Sindh and is among the first major varieties to reach markets each year. Chaunsa, strongly associated with Punjab, is celebrated for its intense sweetness and fragrance. Anwar Ratol, often smaller in size, has built a following around its rich flavour.

For Pakistanis in the UAE, these names need little introduction. One family may wait for Sindhri, another for Chaunsa, while someone else insists that Anwar Ratol remains unmatched.

A box arriving from Pakistan may support an orchard owner, a packer, a transporter and an exporter, but to the person opening it in Dubai, it can simply feel like summer at home.