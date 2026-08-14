Pakistani educators shaping the UAE’s higher education landscape

Over the years, the UAE has emerged as a hub for international universities, offering world-class education to both local and international students. Students from a wide range of nationalities benefit from these institutions, while the diverse cultural environment provides valuable opportunities for them to interact and learn from one another.

The UAE continues to attract students and faculty members from different parts of the world. The presence of American and British universities has further strengthened the country’s appeal as an international education destination.

Muneeza Shoaib Sandeela: an outstanding educator

“Cultural diversity is one of the most enriching aspects of teaching in the UAE. Students bring different experiences, values and perspectives into the classroom, making discussions richer and more meaningful,” said Muneeza Shoaib Sandeela.

Muneeza has extensive teaching experience and is currently a faculty member at Middlesex University Dubai. Her career journey has been impressive, having taught at several prestigious international universities. She moved to the UAE in 2007, and Dubai soon became an important part of her professional life. The city has played a pivotal role in her career, giving her the opportunity not only to work with students from different cultures but also to collaborate with academics and industry professionals.

“Dubai is like home to me. It has played a major role in shaping my career, and I believe it offers an encouraging environment for professional women to grow, lead and continue learning,” she said.

In 2018, Muneeza moved to Canada, where she gained valuable experience in the professional education sector. However, after a few years, she chose to return to Dubai and rejoin Middlesex University Dubai. She strongly believes in the opportunities available within the UAE’s expanding higher education sector.

Her current role includes teaching, programme leadership and leading co-curricular initiatives that help students connect academic learning with industry requirements and enhance their employability.

Muneeza is also pursuing a PhD. Although balancing work, leadership, family responsibilities and research can be challenging, she has remained committed to her academic journey. “For me, the PhD is not simply another qualification. It is an opportunity to grow as a researcher, strengthen my teaching and contribute more meaningfully to higher education,” she said.

Muneeza believes the future of international universities in the UAE is promising. The country has become an important global education destination, attracting universities and students from across the region and beyond.

She finds it particularly rewarding to teach business and marketing to a diverse student body. In her classes, students share culturally diverse perspectives and experiences, enriching the learning environment and helping one another develop a global mindset for international careers.

As the world increasingly embraces artificial intelligence, universities in the UAE have also begun integrating AI into their curricula. The country is placing a strong focus on AI, with the aim of helping students graduate with the skills needed to benefit from emerging opportunities while continuing to think critically and independently.

Muneeza has made valuable contributions to higher education in the UAE. In recognition of her efforts, she was awarded the UAE Golden Visa as an Outstanding Educator. For Muneeza, the honour represents meaningful recognition of both her work as an academic and her contribution as a Pakistani professional.

Bushra Akbar khan: impacting lives through education

“The UAE has been my home for the past 14 wonderful years. Living here has transformed both my personal and professional growth. I have found life in the country to be a unique blend of safety, cultural diversity and forward-looking development,” said Bushra Akbar Khan.

Apart from working as a freelance project management consultant, Bushra is also an adjunct faculty member at Middlesex University Dubai.

A highly experienced educator with 25 years in the profession, her passion for mentoring young students has enabled her to build a fulfilling academic career.

“For me, teaching is a continuous exchange of energy. My inspiration comes daily from students’ curiosity. What motivates me most is the satisfaction of watching my students transform from passive learners into critical thinkers and aspiring leaders ready to take on the world,” she said.

Bushra’s transition from the corporate sector to academia has been a rewarding experience. It required a shift from focusing on immediate business results to developing patience, understanding and engagement in the classroom. Despite the initial challenges, she says the rewards have been immense.

“I feel incredibly motivated and fulfilled while bridging the gap between theory and industry practice,” she said.

During her 25 years in education, Bushra has witnessed many changes. Among the most significant have been the growing use of technology, shorter student attention spans and changing academic expectations.

Modern technology has made more interactive methods of teaching possible, while the overall environment across universities has become increasingly competitive. Career paths have also evolved, moving beyond specialised technical roles towards more human-centred and problem-solving skills.

“Many students now prefer to pursue interdisciplinary degrees that equip them with greater emotional intelligence, flexibility, creativity and soft skills,” she said.

Bushra has a long list of achievements as a lecturer. Beyond teaching, she is also actively involved in community service through the Pakistan Association Dubai. Her work includes career counselling and curriculum development, areas that closely align with her experience in education.