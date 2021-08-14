Pakistan, UAE enjoy time-tested long-lasting fraternal ties

Both countries set to boost trade, investment ties; plan to jointly produce Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan and the UAE have developed strong bilateral relations over a period of time and it will further strengthen in coming years, says a top diplomat.

Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, said both countries enjoy time-tested and long-lasting fraternal ties and they can support each other by sharing knowledge, technical knowhow and exchange of best practices in almost every area affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The two countries are already discussing the possibility of joint production of Covid-19 vaccine. The UAE supported Pakistan through medical supplies when Covid-19 broke out. Pakistani doctors and paramedics are playing an effective role in the UAE to keep the pandemic in check,” Mahmood told Khaleej Times during an interview ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close and cordial mutually beneficial brotherly relations which encompass almost every sector of cooperation.

“I would try to contribute my bit to expand the existing close and cooperative ties. Trade, investment, joint ventures, research and technology, export of skilled manpower to the UAE and welfare of expatriate Pakistanis in the UAE remain high on my agenda,” he said.

Scope of cooperation

The ambassador, who took his responsibilities in January this year, sees strong prospects of strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties especially in energy, infrastructure development and social welfare.

He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoy complementarity of economies as they trade goods and services on the basis of comparative advantage.

“Pakistan exports food items, textiles and manpower to the UAE while its import from the UAE include petroleum, petrochemical products and hi-tech equipment. Business community from both sides has invested in each other’s country in infrastructure, service and manufacturing sectors, which contribute to social welfare through job creation,” he said.

In reply to a question, he said infrastructure, energy, agriculture, services, tourism, banking and insurance, IT and AI are main potential areas where business community can invest in both countries.

“Pakistan invites businessmen from the UAE to take advantage of special incentives, offered to foreign investors in the Special Economic Zones as well as hospitality sector. Pakistan is listed among top few countries in the region with regard to ease of doing business,” the ambassador said.

To a question about Pakistan’s potential to attract the UAE’s investment in its tourism and hospitality sectors, Mahmood fully endorsed the idea and said the UAE can develop these vital sectors of Pakistan.

“I fully agree that rich cultural heritage, thousands of years old history, distinct five seasons and warmth of Pakistani people have a lot to offer to the tourists. Countries like the UAE are invited for partnership in developing tourism and hospitality sectors of Pakistan,” he said.

About the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, he said it is likely to take place early next year. “Concerned Ministries on two sides are working on finalisation of dates and agenda for the meeting,” he said.

All set for Expo 2020

Mahmood said Pakistan has constructed a state-of-the-art pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase its long history, rich culture, unique tourism opportunities round the year and potential for trade and investment. He said the country is showcasing its rich heritage and potential for trade and investment through eye-catching documentaries, display of traditional art pieces and authentic Pakistani cuisine.

“The pavilion would also host variety of business meetings, seminars and match-making activities. We plan to hold a series of trade, investment and cultural events at larger venues within and outside the Expo 2020 Dubai District. Pakistani and foreign companies are encouraged to contact our Expo Team at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai for firming of joint activities as well as B2B meetings,” he said.

To a question about travel from Pakistan to theUAE has become an extremely difficult task, he said it has been convenient for the citizens of Pakistan and the UAE to travel to each other’s countries for decades. Over half a dozen Pakistani and UAE airlines used to fly hundreds of weekly flights to major cities on both sides.

“Most of Covid-19 related restrictions have been removed and the remaining would be taken off when the situation improves. I take this opportunity to convey my deepest gratitude to our nationals for their understanding of the situation and patience demonstrated during these challenging times,” the ambassador said.

Facilitating community

Mahmood said the Government of Pakistan has taken many initiatives to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. The Prime Minister personally oversees performances of Pakistan Missions abroad with regard to their services to Overseas Pakistanis.

The ambassador said the government has introduced online ID card, passport and visa services. The passport fee has been substantially reduced and consular services at the mission improved through increasing manpower, provision of additional budget and training of consular staff.

“We already have a legal team at our Consulate in Dubai and are in the process of appointing one in Abu Dhabi to support our nationals in their legal matters,” he said.

“Both our missions in the UAE regularly host Pakistan nationals at Khuli Kachehri (Open House) to learn about their problems and resolve them. We have also put in place multi-layered coordination mechanism in the Missions to improve service delivery. We make use of social media to improve communication with the community,” he added.

Remittances, Roshan Digital Account

To a question about record remittances, he said Pakistanis are grateful to their brothers and sisters living and working in foreign countries for their contributions to the development of our beloved country.

“The Prime Minister personally acknowledges and appreciates the contributions made by expatriate Pakistanis in the form of home remittances. The government has established different institutions at the federal as well as provincial levels to address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

Elaborating, he said the government has introduced convenient banking facilities, including Roshan Digital Account (RDA) and saving schemes with attractive rate of return for overseas Pakistanis.

“There are various welfare schemes for overseas Pakistanis and their children in Pakistan. On our part, we listen to all proposals made by overseas Pakistanis during personal meetings and at different platforms, including Khuli Kachehri and share with the government. Many initiatives are in the pipeline and would be launched soon,” he said.

Mahmood said Roshan Digital Account (RDA) is one of the outstanding success stories of Pakistan because of its convenience and practicability. He said the Embassy and Consulate have organised a series of webinars with the State Bank of Pakistan and other banks which are authorised to open RDAs.

“We have also disseminated the information about RDA and its benefits through social media and our contacts within Pakistani diaspora. The scheme has been successful as it has replaced the conventional banking with technology and innovation.

“I encourage overseas Pakistanis to not only open RDA for their convenience but also invest in Naya Pakistan Certificates for greater rate of return on their investments,” the ambassador concluded.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com