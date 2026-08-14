Pakistan Consulate offers significant opportunities to expand, diversify economic ties with UAE

As the UAE and Pakistan deepen their economic and people-to-people ties, the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai is playing an increasingly pivotal role in connecting businesses, facilitating investment, and serving a growing diaspora. From promoting trade and attracting investment to digitising consular services and addressing community concerns, the mission has positioned itself as a key bridge between the two countries.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, speaks to Khaleej Times about advancing economic diplomacy, modernising consular services, expanding community outreach, and finding long-term solutions to key issues such as access to education for overseas Pakistani families.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you view the Consulate’s role in strengthening UAE–Pakistan relations in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation, particularly given Dubai’s position as a key commercial hub in the region?

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai plays an important role in advancing economic diplomacy and serving as a bridge between businesses, investors, institutions, and other relevant stakeholders. Given Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global hub for trade, investment, logistics, innovation, and entrepreneurship, it offers significant opportunities to further expand and diversify bilateral economic cooperation.

Our focus is to facilitate greater business engagement, promote trade and investment opportunities, encourage business-to-business linkages, and support Pakistani enterprises seeking to expand their presence in the UAE market. At the same time, we seek to encourage UAE-based investors to explore Pakistan’s potential across a wide range of sectors, including technology, renewable energy, agriculture and food security, logistics, healthcare, tourism, and other emerging industries.

Through sustained engagement with business councils, chambers of commerce, trade bodies, and relevant institutions, the Consulate aims to contribute to stronger, broader, and mutually beneficial economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

What new initiatives or reforms have been introduced by the Consulate to enhance consular services for Pakistanis living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates?

Our objective is to provide efficient, accessible, transparent, and citizen-centric services to Pakistanis living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. As the Pakistani community continues to grow, there is an increasing need to modernise service delivery, streamline procedures, and make consular services more convenient and responsive. Our priorities include greater digitalisation, simplified procedures, improved service delivery, and enhanced community outreach. We are continuously working to facilitate applicants and ensure that members of the community receive timely guidance and assistance.

The one-window operation at the Passport Section for the issuance and renewal of passports, along with appointment-based services at the National Identity Card Section, are important measures aimed at improving convenience and reducing waiting times.

We have also recently introduced Nadra Mobile Registration Services, under which Consulate teams visit different Emirates on weekends to provide services closer to the community. These services include the issuance and renewal of NICOPs, family registration, and other related facilities. This initiative reflects our commitment to making essential consular services more accessible, particularly for those who may find it difficult to visit the Consulate during regular working hours.

How do you assess the role of the Commercial Section in fostering stronger economic, trade, and investment ties between Pakistan and the UAE?

The Commercial Section plays a vital role in promoting Pakistan’s economic interests and strengthening trade and investment linkages with the UAE. It serves as an important platform for facilitating engagement among businesses, investors, trade bodies, and relevant institutions in both countries. Its responsibilities include promoting Pakistani products and services, identifying market opportunities, facilitating business-to-business contacts, supporting trade delegations and participation in exhibitions, and encouraging investment and commercial partnerships. The Commercial Section also helps connect Pakistani exporters and entrepreneurs with potential buyers, investors, and business partners in the UAE.

Through close coordination with the Consulate, business councils, chambers of commerce, trade bodies, and the wider Pakistani business community, the Commercial Section serves as an effective bridge for expanding trade, attracting investment, and developing long-term economic partnerships.

What measures is the Consulate taking to support the welfare and well-being of the Pakistani community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates?

The welfare and well-being of the Pakistani community remain among the Consulate’s foremost priorities. We serve around 1.7 million large and diverse community comprising workers, professionals, entrepreneurs, students, families, and other members of the Pakistani diaspora in six Emirates of UAE. Our approach is to remain accessible, responsive, and closely connected with the community.

The Consulate provides assistance and guidance to Pakistanis facing personal, legal, employment-related, or other challenges, while working within the applicable laws and regulations of the UAE. We provide legal advice twice a week to applicants through our hired law firm. Our welfare team visits prisons and jails on weekly basis in every Emirates to seek the consular access of Pakistani inmates and facilitate their families in seeking information and updates. We also maintain close engagement with community organizations, welfare bodies, business councils, and other relevant stakeholders to identify concerns and facilitate appropriate support.

Community outreach and effective communication are integral to our work. We strive to ensure that Pakistanis are well informed about available services, relevant procedures, and matters affecting their interests. We also encourage members of the community to remain united, law-abiding, and positively engaged with UAE society.

Serving overseas Pakistanis is both a responsibility and an honour. The Consulate remains committed to supporting the community with dedication, professionalism, and compassion.

Many overseas Pakistanis in the UAE have raised concerns about the shortage of seats in Pakistani schools. How is the Consulate addressing this issue?

The concern regarding the availability of seats in Pakistani schools is understandable, particularly in view of the continued growth of the Pakistani community in the UAE. Access to quality and affordable education is an important priority for families, and the issue deserves serious attention.

Under the applicable local laws and regulatory framework, diplomatic missions cannot own or operate schools. Educational institutions are independently owned and managed and are required to comply with the relevant regulations and requirements of the UAE authorities. Therefore, the Consulate does not have the authority to establish or directly operate schools.

However, the growing educational needs of our community also present an important opportunity for the Pakistani business community and those working in the education sector. Pakistani entrepreneurs, investors, education groups, and experienced professionals should come forward to explore investment in new educational institutions and the expansion of existing facilities, in accordance with UAE laws and regulations.

The Consulate stands ready to facilitate engagement, provide appropriate guidance, and connect relevant stakeholders with the concerned authorities and institutions wherever possible. A collaborative approach involving investors, education-sector professionals, community organisations, and the relevant regulatory authorities can help develop sustainable solutions and expand educational opportunities for Pakistani children in the UAE.