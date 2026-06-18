Outstanding BSO inspection results place Dubai Heights Academy among leading British schools in Dubai

Following its ‘Very Good’ KHDA rating, Dubai Heights Academy continues to build on its strong reputation, with families increasingly choosing the school for an exceptional British education in Dubai. This reputation was further strengthened by its ‘Outstanding’ recognition in the latest British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection in February 2026.

The inspection, conducted by Penta International, a body approved by the UK Department for Education, praised the school’s exceptional standards across every aspect of school life. Inspectors highlighted outstanding performance in quality of education, teaching and assessment, student achievement and academic outcomes, leadership and vision, personal development and wellbeing, safeguarding, welfare and care.

Inspectors also recognised the breadth of opportunities available beyond the classroom, including elite sporting pathways, music and performing arts, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, LAMDA, the school’s collaboration with MIT, and its Sixth Form Future Ready programme.

This outstanding judgement comes at an exciting time for Dubai Heights Academy, following the opening of its new secondary building. Purpose-built to inspire the next generation of learners, the facilities include specialist science and computing laboratories, food technology suites, music and drama studios, design and technology workshops, modern sports facilities and collaborative learning spaces that support innovation, creativity and academic success.

Principal Alison Lamb said: “We are incredibly proud of the outcomes of our recent BSO inspection. Achieving ‘Outstanding’ in all categories is a significant milestone and reinforces our vision of delivering exceptional education, wellbeing and opportunities for every child. These results reflect the dedication of our entire community and inspire us to continue striving for excellence as we grow together.”

For parents looking for a school where children are supported, challenged and inspired to achieve their full potential, Dubai Heights Academy continues to set a new benchmark for British education in Dubai.

For more information, visit the website: www.dubaiheightsacademy.com.