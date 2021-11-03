Optimal Choice

Leonardo leads the way in transitioning to cutting-edge broadband communications

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 11:57 AM

Broadband communications are characterising everyday life with the increased use of smartphones for massive multimedia communications, streaming video, internet TV, and cloud-based apps. However, there are still communities of people using “old fashioned” radios for communication activities. Public safety and first responders are experiencing a transition towards broadband communications, such as 4G and 5G; however, many core activities are still based upon consolidated narrowband technologies such as TETRA, DMR, and P25.

Innovation and technological evolution in narrowband communications

Narrowband technologies have been developed for several years upon the needs of security and safety operators and still provide features not yet available with broadband, such as the possibility of operating in case of major network failures. The related equipment can be designed and developed with state-of-the art technologies. This then provides long lasting solutions that allow a smoother integration with broadband that will be the preferred choice in the near and mid-term future according to many analysts.

Within this context, Leonardo has designed the new radio base stations DTA, meeting all the requirements for professional radio communication systems, and including innovative features such as digital signal synthesis, computing power and cyber-embedded protection, agent on board, with special attention to remote configurability and maintainability. The DTA family includes DMR and TETRA models, maintaining full compatibility with current existing Leonardo systems, supporting integration with broadband technologies and providing enhanced features in terms of maintainability and security.

The DTA family is an optimal choice for specific narrowband systems, in continuity with existing ones, and for hybrid narrowband/broadband solutions where required.

DTA7000 in a nutshell

ECOS-E DTA7000 is a new step forward in Leonardo DMR radio base stations and is the result of a worldwide experience in design and deployment of digital DMR networks, both cellular and simulcast. Featuring an innovative hardware architecture, ECOS-E DTA7000 complements ECOS-D RBS4000 thus maintaining leading features such as dynamic dual-mode and simulcast.

Operating in VHF or UHF frequency bands, DTA7000 features hardware and software characteristics that simplify the development of complex DMR network infrastructures, allowing for greater scalability and flexibility in network design.

An embedded cyber agent provides enhanced security to counteract increasing threats to the professional communications world.

Leonardo at Critical Communications World

Leonardo will take the opportunity to display its solutions during CCW, the main event of TCCA, the Critical Communications Association, which represents all standard critical mobile communication technologies and complementary applications, which will be held in Madrid from November 3-5, 2021. TCCA represents a forum for governments, regulators, manufacturers, operators, and end-users, for any and every stakeholder in the critical communications sector, to debate, deliver and evolve the market for the benefit of all.

Leonardo will participate in several conferences, giving speeches on the integrated, including both narrowband/broadband, communications and security for Cortina 2021 Alpine Ski world championships, the future proof professional communications ecosystems and the control rooms managing the transition to broadband. On its booth, Leonardo will also display some outstanding systems for professional communications such as the RIM configuration (TETRA, DMR, LTE) and MCCR (Mission Critical Control Room), the MCX, cloud based MCPTT/MCData/MCVideo application, and the X-2030 (new generation of control room).

For more information, please visit: https://www.leonardocompany.com/en/security-cyber/professional-communications.