One-stop shop for sustainable solutions

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality, low-carbon products, creating a one-stop shop for sustainable the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and now a global leader in low-carbon steel production, EMSTEEL is the first steel player globally to capture its CO2, operate with energy efficiency, source the majority of its electricity needs through clean energy, and utilise recycled scrap in its processes.

In 2023, the group utilised 84 per cent clean electricity in its steel business unit and has taken significant strides to decarbonise its operations, products, and supply chain, as evidenced by more than 50 per cent year-on-year increase in renewable materials used in its steel production.

As one of the leading steel manufacturers in the region commanding 60 per cent of the UAE’s steel market share, EMSTEEL’s priority is to drive sustainability in construction and manufacturing. In alignment with this goal, the group joined forces with Masdar to establish the Mena region’s first green hydrogen demonstration project for the steel industry, which began production in October this year, enabling sustainability-first developers to become off-takers of domestically produced green hydrogen and key enablers of the UAE hydrogen economy.

This ground-breaking initiative aims to decarbonise the steel sector to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future. If scaled-up, this transformative endeavour could drastically reduce CO2 emissions in steelmaking through the use of green hydrogen, in clear alignment with the UAE’s vision of becoming a major hydrogen producer by 2031.

The rising global demand for green steel, presents huge growth potential for the UAE’s steel industry as the country aspires to be at the forefront of decarbonising the global steel value chain. The project aims to be a beacon for how clean energy and heavy industry partners in the UAE can take urgent action to accelerate decarbonisation.

EMSTEEL’s commitment to low-carbon innovation is additionally reflected in its products — The sustainable ES600 high-strength steel rebar redefines sustainability and efficiency with 18-24 per cent reduced steel consumption. The incorporation of ES600 within two prominent projects in Dubai, Al Habtoor Group’s ‘Al Habtoor Tower’ and SOBHA Realty’s “SOBHA Crest,” signifies a momentous stride towards the realisation of sustainable construction methodologies in one of the world’s most thriving real estate markets. The rebar’s superior characteristics, reduced carbon footprint, and innovative design position ES600 as the preferred choice for low-carbon construction endeavours for the industry, supporting efforts to reduce emissions and contribute to a greener tomorrow.

Further reinforcing sustainable commitment, EMSTEEL’s pioneering initiative — the world’s first AI-led Green Steel Monitoring & Certification System was created in partnership with Sentra World and leverages their cloud-based software. The group is now equipped to calculate emissions at the heat level, ensure blockchain-enabled traceability, and even provide a digital wallet for carbon credits. With the capability to monitor ongoing decarbonisation initiatives such as CCUS and renewable energy integration in real-time, EMSTEEL is proud to offer steel products with reduced carbon emissions.