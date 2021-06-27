One gateway to all exam preparations
Prep for 11 different fields under one roof at Knowledge Point Institute
Knowledge Point Institute aims at providing the students with high quality training to prepare them for the industry. Backed by superior teaching staff and state-of-the-art facilities, every student gets industry-related training. The students receive the necessary guidance and attention to attain their desired goals - from achieving good IELTS score to completing their CPC examination.
Knowledge Point Institute is one of the renowned education training institutions in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai and approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). It has a long legacy of 24 years in the field of medical and healthcare courses, language courses, exam preparation training, school-based training and many more.
The institute is recognised for its qualified staff, best-in-class amenities as well as the willingness to help students progress. It regularly incorporates feedback from the students to connect better with them. Only with the revolutionary ideas and courses that it offers today that it has quickly became recognised as one of the finest examination training institute in Dubai.
Today's world requires practical thinkers and creative minds. The world has progressed, and we need people who can break the chains of traditional stereotype. This can only be achieved by adopting innovative methods of learning. At Knowledge Point, the same is promoted. It aspires to make its students think creatively, innovatively, and independently in order to prepare them better for real-life scenarios and proactive education is the Motto followed by all their trainers.
In the era of customisation, why leave education behind? Knowledge Point offers personalised training courses for 11 different fields.
Exam preparation courses such as IELTS, OET, PTE, SAT, EMSAT, NATA, JEE and NEET, CFPS, CPHQ, CPMA, Nursing Licensing Exam for DHA and HAAD.
Knowledge Point ensures the training courses help every student shine academically, besides training them to be industry-ready.
-
Supplements
One gateway to all exam preparations
Prep for 11 different fields under one roof at Knowledge Point... READ MORE
-
Supplements
What does 'test-optional' mean?
Offering personalised test prep to ensure that each student excels in ... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Ace your resume for college
Extracurricular activities can help you get better placements than... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Better testing for better results
The computer-delivered IELTS test from IDP Education is the gateway... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enter 25 new international markets: Sheikh ...
The country is already among the top 20 in foreign trade... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 5 men fined Dh50,000 each for reckless...
The young Arabs were also ordered to do three months of community... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 2,122 Covid-19 cases, 2,077...
More than 56.6 million PCR tests have been carried out in the country ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature...
Violators who enter the protected sites without an official permit... READ MORE