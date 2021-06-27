One gateway to all exam preparations

Prep for 11 different fields under one roof at Knowledge Point Institute

Knowledge Point Institute aims at providing the students with high quality training to prepare them for the industry. Backed by superior teaching staff and state-of-the-art facilities, every student gets industry-related training. The students receive the necessary guidance and attention to attain their desired goals - from achieving good IELTS score to completing their CPC examination.

Knowledge Point Institute is one of the renowned education training institutions in the Middle East, headquartered in Dubai and approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). It has a long legacy of 24 years in the field of medical and healthcare courses, language courses, exam preparation training, school-based training and many more.

The institute is recognised for its qualified staff, best-in-class amenities as well as the willingness to help students progress. It regularly incorporates feedback from the students to connect better with them. Only with the revolutionary ideas and courses that it offers today that it has quickly became recognised as one of the finest examination training institute in Dubai.

Today's world requires practical thinkers and creative minds. The world has progressed, and we need people who can break the chains of traditional stereotype. This can only be achieved by adopting innovative methods of learning. At Knowledge Point, the same is promoted. It aspires to make its students think creatively, innovatively, and independently in order to prepare them better for real-life scenarios and proactive education is the Motto followed by all their trainers.

In the era of customisation, why leave education behind? Knowledge Point offers personalised training courses for 11 different fields.

Exam preparation courses such as IELTS, OET, PTE, SAT, EMSAT, NATA, JEE and NEET, CFPS, CPHQ, CPMA, Nursing Licensing Exam for DHA and HAAD.

Knowledge Point ensures the training courses help every student shine academically, besides training them to be industry-ready.