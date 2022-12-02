On The Path To Success

Surender Singh Kandhari

Chairman and Founder of Al Dobowi Group looks back at the journey of the company and its continued path towards success

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

Formed in 1976 to address the needs of a growing tyre management and service industry in the Middle East, Al Dobowi Group is a globally renowned systems and solu- tions provider for tyre management, power storage, industrial rubber, mate- rial handling, and fluid management industries. The company contracts manu- facture tyres in some of the largest tyre plants in Asia, using its equipment and research and development. Over more than four decades, the company has grown beyond tyre management into providing clients with all the solutions they need with regard to motion. Today, Al Dobowi Group is the largest battery manufacturer in the MENA region and provides both automotive and industrial solutions that power the world’s diversified economic activities. Its range of products includes batteries for motive power and automotive batteries, oils and lubricants, conveyor belt systems and technical rubber products with a significant presence in over 10 countries. The company employs over 2,000 people, functioning collectively as a unified corporate enterprise focused on excel- ling in the business of manufacturing and distribution.

The company now sells to over 100 countries worldwide, has two major factories in the UAE, and has established partner businesses to enable regional distributorship in Germany, Spain, USA, Chile and South Africa, offering local cell assembly.

CONSTANTLY EVOLVING

With the aim to add value to their products, in 2011, Al Dobowi Group founded Eternity Technologies, which soon became a growing force in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries for the motive power battery market, supporting appli- cations such as electric forklift trucks.

This tradition persisted and in 2014, Eternity Technologies launched their full range of OPzV and OPzS batteries to serve the global standby power market. Eternity Technologies operates from a unique global and regional state- of-the- art manufacturing facility, specialising in the manufacture and supply of industry leading, high performance industrial batteries. In the process, the company became one of the fastest growing industrial battery companies in the world, offering a wide range of industrial batteries and services for material handling equipment such as electric forklifts and renewable energy storage such as off-grid solar systems.

In 2020, the company further expanded their portfolio and manufacturing ca- pabilities with the introduction of 6V and 12V gel blocs to serve light traction and standby renewable applications. To mark their 10-year anniversary in 2021, Eter- nity Technologies launched QUASAR, a new generation of thin tube carbon nano motive battery to serve demanding motive applications. QUASAR batteries offer longer running time, fast charging capabilities, longer lifespan and extreme per- formance in cold storage applications, predominately for the heavy-duty material handling market such as airport ground support. Eternity Technologies is a rapidly growing force in the market, offering a wide range of products, including cells, batteries, blocs, chargers and accessories for the motive power, standby power and renewable energy market. Eternity Technologies plays an important role in solar energy storage and sustainability in the UAE and offers a truly circular economy, with over 80 per cent recycled materials being used in the manufacturing of new lead acid batteries. The company’s goal is to deliver the most reliable, sustainable and available industrial battery solutions in the market through the use of recyclable products and to actively contribute in the UAE circular economy.

Speaking on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman and Founder of the Al Dobowi Group, said: “I feel truly blessed. Dubai and the UAE has been a land of opportunity for as I came with no idea about my future when I left my hometown of Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh and relocated to Dubai in 1976 to pursue a family business. With over 200 nationalities living in harmony and enjoying the fruits of good living here, this truly is a wonderful place which promotes tolerance, acceptability and rewards hard work. I have literally seen the UAE emerge from the trucial states into a united country that has collaborated under one flag and has reached many milestones.

"I wish the UAE and the rulers of the country a very happy National Day and many more years of continued success. May we continue to witness the UAE ascend greater heights of glory and success and may the farsighted visions to promote a congenial atmosphere for business establishments continue to bear fruit.”