On The Cusp Of A Tectonic Change

Hopes are high as the nation continues to embrace opportunities in order to propel growth and boost competitiveness

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

by Issac John Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:07 AM

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the faster momentum of its economic growth could presage a new era of tectonic transformation it is poised to undergo in less than a decade.

From the world's fifth largest economy, its journey to claim the third position has gained significant acceleration. While the goal is no more a possible dream but an attainable reality by 2030, the current growth thrust will propel the nation into a strategic trajectory, enabling it to eventually reclaim its position as the second largest global economy, a glory it had to forfeit more than three centuries ago with the onset of the British rule.

INCREDIBLE SUCCESS STORY

What does the remarkable growth of the world's most populous nation mean to the rest of the world? How does this growing clout trigger an inevitable shift in the world order? The incredible success story India has been scripting over the past decade has significant implications for the rest of the world. As a nation of nearly one sixth or 17.76 per cent of the planet’s population, the emergence of India as the fifth largest economy means a larger consumer market and increased demand for goods and services, presenting unparalleled opportunities for businesses around the world to expand their operations and tap into India's growing middle class.

GLOBAL BALANCE OF POWER

India's growth, currently at a pace faster than most major economies in the world, has also the potential to reshape the global balance of power. As it moves closer to becoming the world's third-largest economy, India's influence in international affairs is likely to increase. This could lead to a shift in the world order, with India playing a more prominent role in global decision-making and shaping international norms.

India's economic rise also has implications for global trade and investment patterns. The nation of 1.42 billion people is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.7 per cent per year from FY24 to FY31. Its GDP, estimated at $3.7 trillion by the end of 2023, will catapult to $6.7 trillion in FY31. A report by S&P estimated its per capita GDP will increase to about $4,500 from the current $2,450 by FY31.

DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND

Economists argue that while the growth will be mainly driven by capital accumulation and the increased investment in infrastructure and manufacturing by the government and private sector, the country’s digital infrastructure will be a potential catalyst. They believe the growth prospects will primarily depend on India’s ability to reap its demographic dividend. Additionally, fostering innovation, promoting entrepreneurship, and strengthening regional and global partnerships will be crucial for India's economic growth and its aspirations to become a global economic powerhouse. India has a young and growing population, which can be a significant advantage in terms of a large labor force and a consumer market. Increased labour force participation, including up-skilling, a significant boost in private investment, structural reforms in land, logistics and labour; and increased competitiveness, driven by foreign direct investment as well as geopolitics could also provide considerable tailwinds.

STARTUP ECOSYSTEM

A thriving technology sector and a growing startup ecosystem are other key factors. The country has a pool of talented engineers and entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and technological advancements in various sectors. Other key advantages include the geographical location that provides India with strategic advantages in terms of trade and connectivity. It serves as a gateway to South Asia and has the potential to become a regional hub for trade and investment. No less significant is the nation’s stable democratic system and a robust legal framework, which provides a conducive environment for business and investment.

EXPORT GROWTH ENGINE

Going forward, the services sector will remain India’s export growth engine while the consumer market will more than double by 2031, surging to $5.2 trillion from $2.3 trillion in 2022. Consumer spending on food will increase to $1.4 trillion by 2031 from $615 billion in 2022, while spending on financial services will climb to $670 billion from $280 billion.

As India turbo-charges to become a more powerful player in the global economic and political spectrum under the dynamic and pragmatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its trade policies and agreements will have a greater impact on global trade flows, leading to new trade partnerships and agreements, as well as potential challenges for existing trade relationships. Economists believe that while India's all-round growth with a focus on inclusive growth and social development has the potential to address global challenges such as poverty and inequality, the south Asian nation’s success in lifting millions out of poverty could serve as a model for other developing nations.

NEW WORLD ORDER

Indeed, India's rise also presents challenges and considerations for the rest of the world. As it becomes a major economic power, India will need to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and balance its interests with those of other nations. It will also need to address issues such as infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and social inequality to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth. While India's remarkable economic strides underscore a significant shift in the global landscape, its increasing clout and influence are bound to reshape the world order and present opportunities and challenges for the rest of the world to navigate.

The prospects of a new world order replacing the current political and financial structure created at the Bretton Woods conference are uncertain but not impossible. The Bretton Woods system, which established the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, has been the foundation of the global economic order for decades. However, there are several factors that could potentially lead to a shift in this order:

CHANGING POWER DYNAMICS

The first is changing global power dynamics. The rise of emerging economies, such as China and India, has challenged the dominance of traditional powers like the United States and Europe. As these emerging economies gain more influence and economic power, they may seek to reshape the global order to better reflect their interests and priorities. The second factor is technological advancements. The rapid advancement of technology, particularly in the digital realm, has disrupted traditional economic models and created new opportunities for global cooperation and competition. This could lead to the emergence of new players and the need for updated frameworks to govern global trade and finance. Other factors that will play out include the ongoing geopolitical tensions, such as trade disputes, territorial conflicts, and ideological differences. These could strain the existing global order and create the conditions for a new one to emerge. These tensions may lead to a reevaluation of existing institutions and the development of new alliances and partnerships. Apart from these, persisting global challenges, including climate change, pandemics, and inequality, are to be factored.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Shri Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, at a joint press conference in New Delhi. — File photo

REIMAGINING GLOBAL ORDER

Addressing these challenges requires international cooperation and coordination, which may necessitate a reimagining of the current global order.

While the prospects of a new world order replacing the current political and financial structure created at Bretton Woods are uncertain, the changing global dynamics, technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and global challenges could potentially lead to a reevaluation and reshaping of the existing global order with India playing a central role in the process as a catalyst.

India's recent Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) and the Rupee trading initiatives with several countries, including the UAE have the potential to reshape the conduct of the global trade and investment landscape in several ways. Overall, India's bilateral and multilateral agreements, foreign diplomatic initiatives, and engagements help create an enabling environment for its ambitious growth journey by expanding trade and investment opportunities, facilitating technology transfer, ensuring energy security,

enhancing diplomatic influence, promoting regional integration, and strengthening global partnerships.

RUPEE TRADING DEALS

The Rupee trading initiatives with several countries aim to promote the use of the Indian Rupee for bilateral trade and investment transactions. This reduces the dependence on third-party currencies, such as the US dollar, and enhances financial integration between India and its trading partners. It also reduces transaction costs and exchange rate risks, making trade and investment more efficient. CEPA and Rupee trading initiatives contribute to regional integration and cooperation. By deepening economic ties with neighboring countries and regional blocs, such as ASEAN, India can promote regional economic integration, facilitate cross-border trade and investment, and enhance regional stability and prosperity.

MULTILATERAL INITIATIVES

India's engagement in regional multilateral organizations and initiatives, such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), promotes regional integration and cooperation. This can lead to increased trade, investment, and economic collaboration within the region, benefiting all member countries. Through its diplomatic initiatives, India aims to strengthen its partnerships with major global powers, such as the United States, European Union, and Japan. These partnerships can provide India with access to advanced technologies, investment opportunities, and support for its economic growth agenda.

Indeed, to become an economic superpower alongside the USA and China, India needs to address its challenges and leverage its advantages effectively. This requires sustained investments in infrastructure, education, and skill development, as well as reforms to improve the regulatory environment and reduce income inequality. To sum up, the challenges include inadequate infrastructure, including transportation, power, and logistics. It needs significant improvement to support sustained economic growth. The country faces challenges in terms of inadequate connectivity, outdated facilities, and bureaucratic hurdles. Second, India needs to invest in education and skill development to create a highly skilled workforce that can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

BRIDGING THE SKILL GAP

There is also a need to bridge the gap between the skills possessed by the workforce and the skills required by industries. Income inequality and poverty pose the next hurdle. India has a large population living in poverty, and income inequality remains a significant challenge. Addressing these issues is crucial for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Fourth, India's regulatory environment can be complex and bureaucratic, which can hinder business growth and foreign investment. Streamlining regulations and improving ease of doing business is essential for attracting investment and fostering entrepreneurship.

