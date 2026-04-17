OGold turns users into growth partners through ‘Refer & Earn’ Programme, strengthening digital gold ecosystem

O Gold, the UAE-born fintech platform, is accelerating its growth with the launch of its enhanced Refer & Earn programme, reinforcing its position as a Shariah-compliant, community-driven digital gold ecosystem.

The Emirati app, which now serves over one million active users, is increasingly placing people at the centre of its expansion strategy by turning customers into active participants who help scale the platform through trusted peer-to-peer networks while being rewarded for their engagement.

At the core of this expansion is the new Refer & Earn program, which introduces two flexible earning models tailored to different user segments.

In Basic Mode, everyday users can earn XPs for every successful referral once a new user completes a qualifying gold transaction, with rewards designed to unlock tiered benefits such as reduced transaction fees and the ability to redeem gold and silver. For partners and high-engagement users, Pro Mode offers a more scalable structure, where participants earn a share of transaction margins starting at 15 per cent, increasing up to 30% as their referral network and transaction volumes grow. There is no cap on referrals, and the model creates long-term earning potential directly linked to platform activity.

Ahmed Abdeltawab, CEO of OGold, said the programme reflects the company’s broader vision for growth.

“We are building an ecosystem where users are not just customers but active participants in the platform’s expansion. The Refer & Earn programme is designed to reward trust, encourage engagement, and create long-term value for everyone in the network,” he said.

This community-led growth strategy aligns with OGold’s broader evolution into a lifestyle super app that integrates savings, spending, and earnings into a unified ecosystem. The platform has recently introduced individual account-level insurance in partnership with Dubai National Insurance, offering direct protection for users’ gold and silver holdings stored in secure UAE vaults, including coverage against theft, fire, and war-related risks.

Beyond secure custody, OGold is also expanding the utility of digital gold through real-world payment and lifestyle integration. Its gold-backed platinum Mastercard enables users to convert fractional gold holdings into instant purchasing power for everyday spending across global merchants, while maintaining ownership of their underlying assets. Complementing this is the OGold Gift Card Marketplace, which provides access to digital gift cards from over 8,000 brands across 170+ countries, allowing users to seamlessly use their gold savings across retail, dining, travel, and entertainment categories.

On the investment side, the platform continues to strengthen its Shariah-compliant offerings with products such as Gold and Silver Wakalah Earnings, which allow users to earn returns through structures aligned with Islamic finance principles, further reflecting OGold’s approach of merging ethical investing with practical financial utility and positioning gold not only as a store of value but also as a usable financial instrument. Reinforcing trust and security, OGold is also ISO 27001 certified, underscoring its commitment to international standards in information security and data protection.

By placing its Refer & Earn program at the forefront of this strategy, OGold is not only expanding its user base but also reshaping how digital gold platforms scale, building a model of inclusive, Shariah-aligned wealth creation powered by its users.