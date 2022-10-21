Offering promising opportunities

Mimoun A. Assraoui, CEO, RIF Trust and VC of Latitude

RIF Trust’s recommended residency and citizenship by investment programmes provide financial security and freedom to travel

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:42 PM

RIF Trust, a leading global residency and citizenship by investment firm, has been providing its services to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) for almost a decade. The company has successfully assisted over 4,000 investors and their families in the Middle East and globally in obtaining a European golden visa or second passport through investment.

The firm is also one of the very few that provides government advisory services while developing its programmes for better transparency and competitiveness.

Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, said: “We are committed to assisting our clients to achieve their professional and life goals by providing them with residency and citizenship solutions that guarantee that they S.M.I.L.E. through safety, mobility, investment opportunities, lifestyle, and employment/education.” The firm outlined its recommended programmes earlier this year.

St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme

St Kitts and Nevis’ citizenship by investment programme is one of the first and most popular programmes offering visa-free travel to 157 countries, including the UK and the European Schengen Area.

Starting from $150,000, HNWIs can secure their family’s future with St Kitts and Nevis citizenship in as little as four to six months.

Spain’s Residency by Investment Programme

The Spain golden visa scheme provides a great opportunity for those actively looking for the ability to live in a highly desirable EU country and possess the freedom to travel within Europe’s 26 Schengen countries.

The Spanish golden visa scheme allows applicants to acquire the golden visa within 60 days with an investment of €500,000 in real estate and gives applicants a pathway to EU citizenship.

Spain, like all European countries that offer the golden visa, has their minimum investment valued in Euro. With the Euro's continuing tumbling value now becoming equal to the dollar, there is an unprecedented opportunity for investors currently in or pegged to the dollar to invest in a Spanish golden visa and Spanish real estate.

Spain’s 'Golden Visa' Residency by Investment Programme is very attractive for many high-net-worth Middle East investors who are looking to relocate to Europe to expand their business, invest in prime real estate, or simply enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle with their family. Spain Golden Visa holders can include their family members (spouse, children, and dependent parents) and have a path to EU citizenship.

RIF Trust’s Global Presence

With over 20 offices around the globe, RIF Trust is the largest investment migration firm in the Middle East and Africa and is appointed as the Investment Migration Council’s Regional Representative Office for the Middle East.

