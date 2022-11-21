Offering comprehensive care in orthopaedic and sports medicine

Aster Hospital, Sharjah

Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 10:33 AM

Orthopaedic and sports injuries are common in the UAE. They can happen to anybody at any time. Children can get injured while playing in schools or parks. Adults can hurt themselves while engaging in physical activities or at work.

In orthopaedic or sports injuries, we need the best care at the right time. Whether it is a hairline fracture, ligament tear, or replacement surgery, getting the appropriate treatment at the right time is critical. The department of orthopaedics and sports medicine at Aster Hospitals in the UAE has a team of experienced doctors and support staff capable of treating all the complications.

Equipped with diagnostic tools of the highest standard, ultra-modern technology and techniques, Aster Hospitals deliver desirable medical outcomes to patients, combined with exceptional patient care. The team at Aster Hospitals can cater to the needs of paediatric and adult emergency cases.

Minimally-invasive procedures

The specialist doctors at Aster Hospitals use minimally-invasive techniques for treating cases. These extend to treating complex medical conditions, including knee or hip replacement procedures.

“Focus on minimally-invasive procedures enables our patients to recover faster, compared to conventional treatment methods,” said Dr Rahul S Shivadey, specialist orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Qusais.

“We analyse the case of each patient coming to us and choose the best and the most appropriate treatment for them. We aim to offer the best to our patients. Minimally-invasive procedures are ideal in any form of surgery as it has smaller incisions on the body, faster recovery, shorter stay at hospitals, and quick rehabilitation periods,” he added.

Redefining orthopaedic and sports medicine care

Aster Hospitals has a team of highly-skilled doctors, support staff, and therapists who strive to deliver seamless care to each patient throughout their recovery journey. Aster has the best orthopaedic and sports medicine programme, keeping abreast of the latest technology, combined with research and innovation. The department offers round-the-clock services and aims to redefine orthopaedic and sports medicine care in the UAE by making quality care affordable and accessible to the masses.

“Orthopaedics deals with any pain or discomfort to the musculoskeletal system. It is closely associated with the daily life of a person. Any issue with the muscoloskeletal system can affect the quality of life, whether it is a joint pain or an injury. The department of orthopaedics at Aster realises that it is our responsibility to cater to the needs of people coming to us and to ensure they get a definitive cure for their condition. We are proud to serve the community and offer our support in keeping up quality of their life,” said Dr Ranjith Narayan, specialist orthopaedics, at Aster Hospital, Mankhool.

Adult and paediatric care

Adult and paediatric orthopaedic care differ as their anatomic and physiological development are distinct. Orthopaedic conditions in children related to birth and congenital conditions require ongoing treatment and care from birth into adulthood.

“At Aster Hospitals, the orthopaedic department has the capability and capacity to diagnose and treat all conditions affecting adults and children. We treat both congenital and trauma injuries in children and deliver favourable outcomes that enable our patients to lead a healthy and happy life,” said Dr Raghavendra K Siddappa, specialist orthopaedics at Aster Hospital, Sharjah.

Apart from the conditions affecting children, the team is also capable and equipped to treat conditions like fractures, sports injuries and sprains, arthroscopic surgery for shoulder, elbow, wrist, knee and ankle, ligament tear and repair, and so on. The orthopaedic department also works with doctors from other specialities so that the patients receive the best care from a multi-disciplinary team and they get a holistic treatment for their condition.

Aster Hospital, Qusais

Aster Hospital, Mankhool

Services at Aster Hospitals

The department of orthopaedics at Aster Hospitals is a state-of-the-art facility offering comprehensive care for musculoskeletal disorders in patients of all ages. It has an exceptional team of doctors comprising orthopaedic surgeons and physical medicine experts. These specialists have the experience and expertise to handle a host of complex cases supported by specially trained nurses, patient counsellors, and physical rehabilitation therapists who follow international protocols to ensure optimal, evidence-based care to patients all the time.

