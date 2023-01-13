Oasis Of Tranquility

Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:36 AM Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:38 AM

Tariq bin Ali Al Sahlani Cluster General Manager Atana Hotels and Resorts in Musandam, has a breadth of experience which he brings to use in his new role of promoting the exclusive natural beauty of the region

Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels and Resorts in Musandam.

In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge and expertise in the fields of hospitality, real estate, and human resources. From 2006 to 2020, he was the Deputy General Manager at the Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa in Muscat, with leadership responsibilities for three branded hotels in the luxury complex. During his career, he has also worked as Group Director of Human Resources and Administration at Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts in the UAE.

Al Sahlani states that his love for the Sultanate of Oman, pushes him every day to strive towards excellence and presenting the authentic hospitality in its purest form. When he looks at the rich history of the Musandam governorate, and when he observes the exclusive natural beauty of the region, he feels proud and responsible for maintaining the best image of the destination in the eyes of visitors.

Al Sahlani adds that our deep connection to the land, heritage and history is what constitutes our identity, as we seek to keep pace with the times and the latest developments in the world of hospitality and tourism, in order to enhance our competitiveness without giving up our civilisational and cultural imprint that attracts tourists from all ends of the earth.

Lastly, the General Manager of Atana Khasab Hotel and Atana Musandam Resort emphasises the importance of the Atana Hotels and Resorts brand as the first local hotel chain to play an important role in developing the tourism industry in the Sultanate, enabling guests to discover a true Omani hospitality experience designed and executed according to international standards. He concludes with his commitment to the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy, and thanks the OMRAN Group for its confidence and continuous support to highlight Musandam as a major destination for tourism.