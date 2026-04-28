Nurturing global leaders with a moral compass: The creative science schools advantage

Blending academic excellence, innovation, and values-driven education across the GCC

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Apr 2026, 8:15 AM
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In the UAE’s competitive education landscape, the Creative Science Schools, managed by Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM), offer a unique dual-core identity. Building on a legacy of 20+ years of excellence, our network of 6 state-of-the-art campuses across the GCC, spanning Dubai, Sharjah, and Bahrain, blends the rigour of British and American curricula with the depth of the Ministry of Education curriculum, all within an Islamic ethos environment that preserves students’ identity.

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A global community of achievers

Our network currently enrolls 14,000+ students from 77+ nationalities, creating a diverse international learning environment that validates our commitment to high performance. Students consistently secure prestigious international honors, including “Highest Marks in the World” awards. This track record proves that a faith-based environment serves as a powerful catalyst for academic achievement, producing globally recognised graduates.

Future-proofing through innovation

At Creative Science Schools, “Science” is our methodology. We integrate Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Engineering into the daily learning experience, ensuring every student is prepared for a knowledge-based economy.

Character as a competitive edge

What truly sets our graduates apart is their moral compass. While we offer internationally certified faculty, we equally prioritise spiritual growth, boasting a proud legacy of 400+ Quran memorisers. Choosing ASCS or ISCS means parents invest in a future where children lead with both intelligence and conscience.

Join a legacy of excellence.

Call 8002326 or visit: ascs.sch.ae | iscs.sch.ae | iscs.bh.


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