Nurturing Global Citizens to Lead Tomorrow

Emirates International Schools provide children with the skills and knowledge to succeed in an ever-changing complex world

Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM

For over 30 years, Emirates International Schools have been developing confident, multilingual communicators and providing opportunities for them to learn the skills they will require in an ever-changing world. Founded in 1991, Emirates International School Jumeirah has been educating international students for nearly 32 years, while its sister school located in the Meadows first opened its doors in 2005 and is rated as ‘Very Good’ by KHDA. Fondly known by residents and students as ‘EIS’, the two schools are fully authorized IB Continuum Schools for children aged 3-18 years old.

Not only do Emirates International Schools annually surpass global and local IB Diploma Programme score averages, but they continually promote student voice and ownership. Both schools have a modern approach to education, preparing students with the soft skills and knowledge required to succeed in a complex world. Emirates International School Meadows has recently announced launching BTEC in September 2023. BTEC will allow MYP learners to gain work related qualifications that offer a more hands on route into university. In addition, the school will expand their course offerings with ‘Environmental Systems and Societies’ and ‘Sports Exercise and Health’ being made available to IB Diploma students. The school has also recently launched a Radio Suite allowing students to express their creativity. In line with their sister school, Emirates International School Jumeirah is also varying its offerings with a STREAM Lab and Radio Suite soon to open.

EIS students are alumni of top universities including the University of Stanford, UCLA, University of Oxford and University College London. From the May 2022 cohort of EISM graduates, 24 percent of students achieved over 40 points in the IBDP – a fantastic accomplishment in its own right.

If you are looking for a school with heritage, academic excellence and student voice, visit Emirates International Schools and discover the magic.

“Over the years, I have realised that the IB syllabus at Emirates International School Jumeirah stimulates creative thinking and encourages independent learning. IB students are well-rounded and better equipped for university and life in general. The academic environment within EISJ is culturally diverse, vibrant, inclusive, interactive, and compassionate. I couldn’t have asked for a better programme and institute. It’s been a truly rewarding experience. Thank you.” — Sanjeev Coelho, Parent of a current EISJ student and an EISJ Graduate.