Not all drinking water is created equal

SOURCE water is captured pure from the air, then mineralised for better taste and health

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM

Today, 2.4 billion people don’t have access to safe water. That’s a third of the population. At the current pace, global demand will exceed supply by 40 per cent in 2030, and by 2050, six billion people – or more than six of every 10 of us – will face water scarcity due to climate change. Meanwhile, solutions like bottled water, trucking and desalination are creating mountains of plastic waste, damaging ocean life, and leaving a significant carbon footprint behind.

But there is a better way. “Access to safe, clean drinking water is a fundamental human right,” said Robert Bartrop, CRO at SOURCE Global, PBC. “That’s why SOURCE is on a mission to make drinking water and unlimited resource, for every person, every place.”

The company’s breakthrough technology, the SOURCE® Hydropanel, uses only the sun to harvest pure water vapour out of the air and transform it into fresh, perfectly mineralised drinking water. Because the system works even in arid climates and requires no outside source of electricity or piped water infrastructure, it can produce high-quality drinking water virtually anywhere on earth. It is infinitely scalable, from single homes to entire communities, draws water not from earth or ocean but from the constantly replenished resources in the sky and over its lifetime, a single panel can offset up to 54,750 single-use plastic bottles.

The company works with businesses, governments, nation leaders, private organisations, and global NGOs to accelerate drinking water solutions.

In the GCC, Masafi has announced plans to construct a large-scale water farm, consisting of thousands of hydropanels that will create premium, renewable drinking water, packaged in sustainable bottles. Renaissance Duqm village in Oman is replacing water in single-use plastic with SOURCE and in Saudi Arabia, SOURCE will be the official drinking water of The Red Sea Project. The Roseate, a luxury hotel in the heart of New Delhi, India, has installed a rooftop Hydropanel array to create sustainable drinking water for guests, while Diageo, an Indian beverage company is using the technology to create reliable water source in the desert of Rajasthan, without tapping into the ground resources.

But serving vulnerable communities is at the heart of this public benefit corporation. SOURCE technology is at work in Lebanon and Jordan. It is bringing water to remote places like from Palawan, Philippines and the Indigenous Communities in North America. It is serving regions like Africa, where women and girls walk hours a day to find the water their families need.

“Our goal is to bring the same fresh, premium water to anyone and everyone in the world, regardless of their location or socio-economic status. With a presence in more than 50 countries and powerful commercial and community partnerships, we are well on our way,” Bartrop added.

