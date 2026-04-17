No room for error: Operating amid rising risk and complexity in the Gulf

The operating environment across the Gulf has fundamentally changed. Risk is no longer episodic or contained. It is continuous, overlapping, and increasingly difficult to predict, shaped by geopolitical tensions, regulatory shifts, and evolving financial threats. For businesses, this shift is redefining resilience from a reactive strategy into a core operational capability.

What once sat within contingency planning has now moved into daily operations. From logistics and finance to compliance and cybersecurity, companies are being forced to operate with a level of precision that leaves little room for error. The margin for miscalculation has narrowed, while the cost of getting it wrong has increased significantly.

This is not a temporary shift. It reflects a deeper transformation in how risk is embedded within the regional and global economy. Businesses are no longer preparing for disruption as an exception. They are learning to function within it.

From efficiency to endurance

For years, efficiency defined success. Lean supply chains, optimised delivery timelines, and cost control were central to how businesses operated. That model is now under pressure.

Disruptions across airspace, shipping routes, and trade corridors have exposed how fragile highly optimised systems can be. A single delay in a key route can ripple across operations, affecting delivery timelines, inventory management, and customer expectations. Businesses that relied on just-in-time models are now reassessing their exposure to single points of failure.

This shift is already visible in performance metrics. Data from Q1 2026 shows an 18 per cent rise in delivery orders to 1.9 million, even as the number of restaurants offering delivery declined. At the same time, average quarterly delivery revenue per restaurant increased by around 18 per cent, rising from Dh385,000 to Dh454,000. Combined average revenue per restaurant across channels reached Dh1.21 million, indicating that fewer but more efficient operators are capturing a larger share of demand.

This has prompted a gradual but clear shift towards endurance. Instead of eliminating inefficiencies entirely, companies are introducing buffers into their systems. This includes diversifying suppliers, maintaining additional inventory in critical categories, and building flexibility into logistics planning.

The shift is visible in sectors that operate at scale and speed. Delivery platforms, for example, are no longer focused solely on efficiency. They are building systems that can absorb disruption and continue operating under changing conditions.

“Operational resilience is built into how we run our platform,” says May Youssef, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at talabat. “We continuously monitor developments and operate only where it is safe to do so, always in coordination with local authorities.”

This approach reflects a broader move towards endurance-driven operations. It is not about eliminating disruption, but about ensuring that operations can continue despite it. In practice, this means building flexibility into systems that were once designed to be rigidly optimised.

Real-time decision making becomes critical

In this environment, speed of response is tied directly to access to information. Businesses are investing in systems that allow them to monitor conditions in real time and adjust accordingly.

At talabat, data plays a central role in operational planning. “Our platform continuously analyses real-time operational data, including order demand, rider availability, and local developments,” Youssef explains. “This allows teams to quickly adjust delivery zones and maintain service reliability.”

This ability to adapt quickly is becoming essential across industries. In banking, transaction monitoring systems are being upgraded to detect unusual patterns and flag potential financial crime risks earlier. In logistics, companies are rerouting shipments based on live conditions rather than fixed schedules. In energy, firms are tracking supply and demand fluctuations with greater precision to anticipate disruptions.

The reliance on real-time intelligence is also changing decision-making structures. Instead of waiting for centralised approvals, operational teams are increasingly empowered to act on live data. This decentralisation allows businesses to respond faster, but it also requires stronger coordination and clearer frameworks to avoid inconsistencies.

The common factor is visibility. Without it, response becomes reactive. With it, businesses can anticipate and mitigate disruption before it escalates.

Risk is no longer isolated

One of the biggest challenges facing businesses today is that risks are no longer contained within specific areas. Legal, regulatory, financial, and operational risks are increasingly interconnected, creating a more complex environment to navigate.

Sanctions exposure is a clear example. Companies are no longer at risk only through direct dealings. Exposure can arise through intermediaries, complex ownership structures, or indirect financial connections. This has made due diligence more complex and more critical, requiring deeper analysis beyond standard compliance checks.

At the same time, cyber threats are evolving in both scale and sophistication. Businesses must now contend with risks that can disrupt operations, compromise data, and influence decision-making processes. Cybersecurity is no longer a technical issue alone. It has become a strategic priority.

Financial crime adds another layer of complexity. From trade-based manipulation to alternative payment systems, illicit activity is becoming harder to detect and easier to disguise within legitimate transactions. The use of informal financial channels and digital assets is further complicating monitoring efforts.

This convergence of risks is forcing organisations to rethink how they manage exposure. Traditional approaches that treat risks separately are no longer sufficient. What is needed is a more integrated model that connects compliance, operations, and intelligence, allowing businesses to identify patterns that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Safety and continuity on the ground

For sectors that rely on physical operations, resilience is not just a strategic issue. It is a daily operational challenge that requires constant attention.

Delivery platforms, which sit at the intersection of logistics, technology, and human networks, offer a clear view of how businesses are responding in real time.

“At talabat, the safety and wellbeing of riders, customers, and partners is our absolute priority,” says Youssef. “Riders are never required to log in. If they do not feel comfortable, they can remain offline at any time without consequences.”

This approach reflects a shift in how performance is defined. Maintaining operations is important, but not at the expense of safety. Flexibility is built into the system, allowing individuals to make decisions based on real conditions on the ground.

Deliveroo has taken a similar stance, aligning its operations closely with government guidance and prioritising safety in all decisions.

“Operational risks are assessed in alignment with government directives, with the safety of riders, employees, merchants, and customers as the priority,” says Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo.

This includes pausing operations in high-risk areas and maintaining clear communication with all stakeholders.

“Where authorities have advised precautionary closures, we were the first to suspend operations in alignment with government directives,” he adds.

These decisions highlight a broader shift. Resilience is no longer about maintaining output at all costs. It is about sustaining operations responsibly, even if that means temporary interruptions.

Local networks gain importance

As global supply chains face increasing pressure, businesses are turning to local networks to maintain stability and reduce exposure to external shocks.

In the UAE, strong domestic supply ecosystems have provided a buffer against disruptions in international trade. Platforms that work closely with local suppliers are better positioned to ensure continuity and maintain product availability.

“At this stage, we have not observed systemic disruptions affecting the supply of food or everyday essentials,” says Youssef. “We work with a strong network of local suppliers to maintain stability for customers.”

Localisation also provides greater control over pricing, inventory, and logistics. In some cases, companies have introduced measures to stabilise costs for consumers, recognising that price volatility can erode trust.

Beyond supply chains, localisation is influencing how businesses operate more broadly. Decision-making is increasingly being driven by local teams with a deeper understanding of market conditions. This allows organisations to respond more effectively to changes and reduces reliance on centralised structures that may be slower to adapt.

Resilience as a business advantage

What is emerging from this environment is a shift in how resilience is perceived. It is no longer a defensive measure designed to protect against downside risk. It is becoming a competitive advantage.

Companies that can maintain continuity, manage risk effectively, and respond transparently to disruption are more likely to build trust with customers, partners, and regulators. This trust translates into stronger relationships and greater long-term stability. This is particularly important in sectors where reliability is critical. Whether it is ensuring access to essential goods or maintaining financial systems, consistent performance under pressure strengthens a company’s position in the market.

Investors are also paying closer attention to how businesses manage risk. Strong resilience frameworks are increasingly seen as indicators of long-term sustainability and growth potential. Companies that can demonstrate adaptability are more likely to attract investment in an uncertain environment.

From disruption to operating model

The idea of returning to a stable operating environment is becoming less relevant. For many businesses in the Gulf, uncertainty is no longer an interruption. It is a constant.

“The geopolitical situation has been a significant learning,” says Aburaqabeh. “It has reinforced the importance of being an agile organisation with strong local teams and empowered decision-making.”

This shift is changing how businesses are structured. Flexibility is being built into systems from the outset. Decision-making is becoming more decentralised, allowing teams to respond quickly to evolving conditions. Real-time data is no longer a support tool. It is central to how operations are managed.

At talabat, this is reflected in the ability to continuously adjust operations based on live conditions. At Deliveroo, it is seen in a flexible infrastructure that can respond quickly to disruption while maintaining coordination with authorities and stakeholders. Across both platforms, the message is clear. Resilience is no longer about preparing for disruption and returning to normal. It is about operating without relying on stability in the first place.

For businesses across the Gulf, this represents a fundamental shift. The challenge is no longer to predict every risk, but to build systems that can adapt to any scenario.

In an environment where uncertainty is constant, resilience is not a backup plan. It is the operating model.

Photo Caption

May Youssef,

Senior Director of

Corporate Affairs at talabat

Yazan Aburaqabeh,

Director of Operations

at Deliveroo