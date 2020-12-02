Honouring 49th UAE National Day

Inspired by the nation's values of continuous growth and innovative thinking, Nikai, on its part, has exceeded expectations with 60 million satisfied customers in two and a half decades.

On the 49th National Day of this blessed country, the UAE, Nikai Group and its Chairman, Paras Shahdadpuri, takes the opportunity to congratulate the leadership of UAE and the people of this great nation a very happy and successful National Day.



The entire world has been going through the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation, which has caused severe damage to the economy and health of the people. This is really a test for various counties and their leadership, and we are so proud that the UAE has emerged victorious as one of the very few countries recovering from the serious impact of pandemic, both economically and by providing high quality medical facilities for the affected persons. According to Bloomberg.com, with a resilience score of 67.5, the UAE ranks 17th as the best place to be in. The country continues to overcome each case that comes, boosting the numbers of recovered patients.



The UAE leadership has taken cognizance of the damage caused by this devastating pandemic and responded to the challenges faced by the business community in UAE by injecting billions of dirhams of liquidity, reducing fees charged by various departments, thus providing the much-needed succor to the businesses which have been seriously impacted by the unprecedented conditions. This shows the open mindedness and benevolence of the forward-looking leadership of the UAE.



Keeping the general global economy in mind, the UAE government has announced opening up of 122 sectors for 100 per cent ownership and doing away with the general practice of 49-51 per cent sponsorships. This is a very important and major step forward which should attract billions of dirhams of foreign direct investments (FDI) into the UAE. Issuance of Golden Visa for investors is another example of the leadership which every time comes forward with initiatives to make UAE an investor-friendly destination. With the world-class infrastructure and high quality lifestyle destination, there is no doubt that such major steps will culminate in prosperous future for Emiratis and expats alike.



Inspired by the nation's values of continuous growth and innovative thinking, Nikai, on its part, has exceeded expectations with 60 million satisfied customers in two and a half decades; an enviable line up of over 400 products across lifestyle, entertainment, personal care, home care, cooling and refrigeration, and heating; and has been a repeated recipient of the 'Superbrand' mantle.



Headquartered out of Dubai, Nikai also has direct operations in other countries around the world such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Georgia and China to name a few. Nikai recently opened its doors to the people of Egypt as well.



CSR is at the heart of the enterprise. Nikai does not leave any stone unturned, to come forth in the event of a crisis - especially when Covid-19 struck the nation. Recently, in conjunction with the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) and the Indian Consulate, Nikai handsomely contributed to the cause through "Mission Vande Bharat" that repatriated Indian blue-collared workers back home.



When it comes to the environment, Nikai recently planted half a million trees in the UAE, in association with the UAE Ministry of Environment and Climate Change. It also is an active sponsor of the Emirates Environment Group and have participated in Clean Up Campaigns in Dubai.



In the field of health, the company also partnered with the Vision Foundation of India to fund eye operations. Nikai continues to be an active supporter of Dubai Autism Group and Rashid Centre for the Determined. Throughout the years, the company has been generously contributing to different educational institutions in the UAE and NGOs in India.



Headed by Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of the Nikai Group of Companies, Nikai has emerged as a company that not only promises 'reliability' but delivers it. Paras was a diplomat with the Indian Foreign Services prior to creating a brand whose flag today hails across the world.



Nikai has also invested in outsourcing and staffing services with TASC Outsourcing. It specialises in outsourcing and staffing services to large companies around the world in various sectors such as banking/finance, call centres, energy, engineering, IT, sales and telecommunications.



Nikai Group is in constant pursuit of keeping his organisation relevant in today's technologically advanced scenario - thus the emergence of Spotnik Technologies within the Group.



Spotnik Technologies creates digital solutions that help businesses grow. It specialises in building creative business applications that utilise location-based processes with zero infrastructure deployments, real-time indoor navigation mapping, and augmented reality

enhancements.



Paras Shahdadpuri started Nikai with a single vision in mind: to create a world class product at an affordable price with exceptional service. This was his winning formula. He recognised that within the target space that he was addressing, the only gap was 'reliability'. Thus 'reliability' became the corner stone and the most crucial value of the brand right from inception, till date. and with the year nearly ending, Nikai looks forward to a brighter future for everyone in 2021.