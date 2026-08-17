Nikai Group of Companies: 80 years of freedom, one enduring spirit

Today, as India marks eighty years of independence, there is a particular weight to this anniversary — not of burden, but of pride. Eighty years is not merely a milestone; it is a declaration of what a civilisation rooted in resilience, diversity and democratic values can achieve when it refuses to be defined by its constraints.

For the Indian diaspora here in the UAE, today carries a dual resonance. We celebrate, as we always do, with the same fervour and emotion as those gathered at Red Fort in Delhi or standing beneath the tricolour in villages across the subcontinent. And yet, our celebration is coloured by something additional: a deep gratitude for the land that has given us a second home, and a second chance to build.

The UAE is home to over 4.5 million Indians, the largest Indian diaspora community anywhere in the world. That number alone tells a story. But what the number does not capture is the warmth, the openness and the extraordinary generosity of spirit that the UAE leadership has extended to this community over decades. Under the visionary guidance of the UAE's leaders, this nation has created an environment where hard work is rewarded, ambition is nurtured and cultural identity is not just tolerated but celebrated. For many of us, the UAE is not a place we merely live in; it is a place we belong.

India and the UAE, too, share a relationship that has matured in remarkable ways. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, the seamless integration of UPI and RuPay into the UAE's financial ecosystem, and the deepening of people-to-people ties under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have elevated what was once a relationship of trade into something far richer: a genuine strategic and human partnership built on mutual respect. The bilateral trade that flows between our two nations today is not just economic activity; it is the expression of two growth stories that have chosen to grow together.

At Nikai, we experience this synergy every day. Nearly four decades ago, I made the journey from diplomat to entrepreneur, from India to Dubai, with little more than conviction and a belief in this city's promise. The UAE delivered on that promise. Today, Nikai operates across electronics, FMCG, outsourcing, logistics and technology, and at every stage of that journey, the foundation has been the same: Indian values meeting Emirati opportunity.

As we stand here today, eighty years on from that midnight moment when India claimed her freedom, the nation is no longer merely emerging; she has arrived. India's space missions, her digital infrastructure, her manufacturing ambitions and her growing voice on the global stage are not aspirations. They are present realities. And for the Indian community in the UAE, each of these achievements is a source of personal pride, proof that the country of our birth continues to rise, even as we have made our lives in another.

Independence Day is our annual reminder that freedom is not a gift that sustains itself. It must be earned, protected and renewed by each generation. For us here in the UAE, our own contribution to that renewal is the life we build, the values we uphold and the bridges we maintain between two great nations. Let us carry that responsibility with joy today, and with purpose every day that follows.

Long live the unique relationship between the UAE and India.

— Paras Shahdadpuri is the Founder and Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies.