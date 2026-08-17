New Pakistan forum aims to amplify women Islamic scholars’ voice

Dar Ut Tazkia, an Islamic reformer institute for women, has announced the launch of the Pakistan Forum of Women Islamic Scholars (PFWIS), a landmark national initiative established to strengthen the contribution of women scholars to Pakistan's intellectual, educational, and spiritual development.

The forum brings together distinguished women Islamic scholars from across the country to exchange knowledge, foster scholarly collaboration, and contribute to educational and social progress anchored in authentic Islamic teachings.

Guided by the theme "Honouring the Legacy, Building the Future," PFWIS seeks to celebrate the rich heritage of women scholars in Islamic history while empowering contemporary scholars to address the opportunities and challenges of modern society.

"Our mission is to connect the enduring legacy of Muslim women scholars with the realities of today's world," said Rashida Ejaz, CEO of Dar Ut Tazkia.

"Through a distinguished network of scholars and thought leaders, we aim to amplify women's contributions to Islamic jurisprudence, ethics, education, and community leadership."

Reflecting on the significance of the initiative, Dr Quratulain Ali, Senior Islamic Scholar, Founding Convener of PFWIS and Director of Dar Ut Tazkia, said women have played a vital role throughout Islamic history in preserving, teaching, and transmitting knowledge.

“The establishment of PFWIS is both timely and essential, honouring this legacy while equipping a new generation of scholars to contribute with wisdom, authenticity, and compassion. We pray that this forum becomes a catalyst for unity, scholarship, and service across the nation."

Core Objectives of PFWIS

Unity in Knowledge: Building a vibrant scholarly network that encourages collaboration, dialogue, and the exchange of diverse perspectives for the advancement of knowledge and societal well-being.

Purposeful Leadership: Empowering women scholars with opportunities and intellectual resources to address contemporary social challenges through informed and authentic Islamic scholarship.

Service Through Scholarship: Translating academic excellence into meaningful community engagement, social development, and initiatives that create a lasting positive impact.

Vision Statement

A key highlight of the launch ceremony was the presentation of the PFWIS Vision Statement, outlining the forum's long-term strategy for advancing women's Islamic scholarship, leadership, and service in Pakistan.

The event also featured the formal reading of the PFWIS Founding Declaration, followed by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to mark the official inauguration of the forum.

"The Vision Statement reflects our commitment to nurturing scholarship, leadership, and service among women across Pakistan," said Hifsa Tanveer, Information Secretary of PFWIS. "We encourage participating scholars to contribute practical ideas and innovative solutions that will help shape stronger and more resilient communities."

She added:"This launch is far more than a ceremonial milestone. It represents a shared commitment to serving society through knowledge, faith, and leadership. Together, we aspire to build a future defined by excellence, unity, and meaningful impact."