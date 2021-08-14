New growth trajectory

Pakistan’s IT exports grew by 47.4 per cent in the current fiscal year to cross the$2 billion mark for the first time

Information technology (IT) in Pakistan is a growing industry that has the potential to expand to great heights in the future. The IT industry is regarded as resilient one, not showing signs of slowing down even during the financial crisis. IT has assumed a central enabling role in Pakistan’s emerging dynamics of a knowledge society and knowledge economy. It is a key lever of economic development. The nation’s IT sector has emerged as the preferred source for software development, BPOs and freelancing opportunities.

Digital growth in Pakistan is going through a rapid evolution. The IT/ITeS sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the country contributing to the GDP of Pakistan significantly.

Millennial-rich Pakistan, which has about 60 per cent of its 200 million population in the 15 to 29 age group, represents an enormous human and knowledge capital. The country has more than 2,000 IT companies and call centres and this number is growing each year. Pakistan has more than 300,000 English-speaking IT professionals with expertise in current and emerging IT products and technologies, and a slew of software technology parks. Over 20,000 IT graduates and engineers are produced each year coupled with a rising start-up culture.

In line with this trend, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that a 47 per cent increase was witnessed in Pakistan’s IT exports. Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, said that Pakistan’s IT exports had reached $2.12 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21. Taking to his official Twitter account, the advisor said, “I want to commend our IT exporters for crossing the $2 billion export mark for the first time in our history.”

According to data released by the Commerce Ministry, the IT exports reached $2.12bn in 2020-21 as against $1.44bn in the preceding year. Exports of services stood at $5.3 billion in July-May fiscal year 2020-21 compared to $5 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the central bank data stated. “I have always believed in the abilities of our IT professionals and entrepreneurs,” the Adviser said, adding that the IT exporters have done a remarkable job and “I encourage them to market their exports even further to achieve more.”

The government has undertaken several initiatives to boost the sector such as offering incentives in taxes and procedures in the budget 2021-22 to encourage IT exports, he maintained.

Telecommunications, computers and information services make up some of the most important items of service exports. The new spurt in IT exports has been attributed to the surge in freelancing activities brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The growth has mostly originated from software- and hardware-related services, The News reported. The central bank also said that the coronavirus pandemic “significantly accelerated” the pace of digital transformation across the world, Pakistan including.

Another important point to consider is that Pakistani workers, including freelancers, are already well-integrated into the global gig economy. In fact, at the global level, Pakistan is host to the third-largest number of freelancers working on the most popular web platforms for contractual jobs. This allowed the country to capture the increase in global demand for ICT services during the period. The ministry of commerce facilitated enlisting more than 30 exporters on the world’s leading online marketplace, Amazon.com, on a trial basis. This step could potentially provide a new platform for Pakistan to increase its exports and create new employment opportunities locally.

As reported by The News, the measures taken by the SBP has contributed to the rise in the exports of IT services. The central bank allowed exporters of goods and services, including IT-based services, to retain a certain portion of their export proceeds in their special foreign currency accounts.

To facilitate the exporters, the SBP broadened the purposes for which the funds retained in these special foreign currency accounts can be utilised. Banks are allowed to make payments from the accounts for a number of new purposes in addition to existing ones.