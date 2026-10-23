New citizenship: Independent, compliant advice is essential

With offices in Dubai, Milan, London and Istanbul, Knightsbridge Group advises families, entrepreneurs and family offices on residence and citizenship planning. Jem Felicilda, Managing Director, explains what investors should know.

What is a second passport, and why are more people considering one?

A second passport is evidence of citizenship in a second country, acquired through descent, marriage, long-term residence or investment. Interest has grown as families seek greater mobility, a secure alternative base and more choice over where they live, study and do business.

Is it still relevant today?

Yes, arguably more than before. Recent years have shown how quickly travel rules and political conditions can change. A second citizenship gives families options they can rely on.

What is Citizenship by Investment?

Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes grant citizenship to eligible applicants who make an approved investment, usually a contribution to a national development fund or the purchase of government-approved real estate. Every applicant must pass extensive due diligence, including source-of-funds checks, and is generally required to attend an online interview as part of the application process.

Is a second passport an investment?

It is best viewed as a form of security and mobility planning. The real return is flexibility for the whole family, often across generations.

Which options are most popular, and which are fastest?

Speed is often a priority. Portugal’s Highly Skilled Visa Programme can deliver residence in around four months for eligible applicants. Vanuatu remains one of the fastest citizenship programmes, at around three months, although it no longer offers visa-free Schengen access. Caribbean programmes remain popular for their Schengen and UK access.

What should investors consider when choosing a programme?

Reputation, visa-free access, family inclusion, costs, residence requirements and tax implications. Programmes change, so independent, compliant advice is essential.

Contact us at info@kbgroup.ae or www.kbgroup.ae