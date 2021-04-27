The Netherlands' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

The Netherlands Pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, Expo 2020 Dubai, will be open to visitors starting from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The pavilion has a massive food cone known as the 'Biotope' as the centre of attraction. The vertical farm is covered with edible plants and irrigated water harvested from the air using innovative Dutch technologies. With these high-tech and more in offering, the pavilion aims to be a true platform for sustainability and circularity initiatives thus, enabling visitors to experience the Netherlands' expertise in 'Uniting water, energy and food'. Possessing a naturally controlled climate, the pavilion's structure is constructed using locally sourced materials that will be recycled after the Expo period, minimising its ecological footprint.

Invest in Holland

The Netherlands' business climate, strategic location, well-connected, highly educated and skilled workforce, makes it one of the best countries for expanding your business into Europe. 'Invest in Holland' aims to contribute to an innovative and sustainable economy of the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is one of the world's leaders in renewable energy and hydrogen. The Dutch energy industry offers world-class R&D facilities and outstanding incentive programmes that support and stimulate innovation. In R&D, Dutch companies and research institutes are working together with foreign companies to develop new energy technologies, food production based on plants, IT solutions that reduce power consumption and synthetic fuel for the transportation sector. The high-tech sector is one of the best in the world with Dutch companies like Philips, ASML and NXP being the stars in the state-of-the-art innovation ecosystem.

The Netherlands is also at the forefront of the ground-breaking integrated photonics, one of the key technologies for data communication and optical sensing. The Dutch Integrated Photonics Cluster will contribute significantly to developing this key technology, further strengthening the competitive Dutch knowledge economy. For example: By substituting the radio waves of radar with light detection, creating LIDAR, lasers can be used to guide self-driving automobiles.

NL Business Council and Dutch Sustainability Group

NL Business Council, UAE assists Dutch companies with operational support when entering the global market, set up a strong business and network of local contacts. They offer services including networking events and seminars in Dubai, B2B matchmaking, market exploration, HR recruitment, renting flexible workspace, educational trips, etc.

Dutch Sustainability Group, UAE is a group formed with NL Business Council, supported by the Embassy and Consulate General. This initiative integrates expertise from sectors that deliver sustainability projects in the UAE. It consists of firms with origins in the Netherlands like Unilever Gulf, ING Bank, Air France-KLM, Signify, Boskalis, Vopak, etc.

For more information visit dutchdubai.com.

Explore business opportunities with National Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA)

For more details related to business and investment opportunities, key enabling technologies and renewable energy - get in touch with the NFIA team in Dubai, UAE.

www.investinholland.com | mena@nfia.com