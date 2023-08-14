Navy-To-Navy and People-To-People Relations Lift Bilateral Ties

Naval cooperation has remained one of the most vital component of relationship between Pakistan and the UAE

Pakistan Navy and UAE Navy have strong relations.

Pakistan and the UAE have been enjoying fraternal bilateral relations characterised by economic, political, cultural, defence and maritime cooperation.

The two countries share historical ties and collaborates in various sectors including trade, investment, energy and defense. Over the years, these relations have been fostered through high level visits, joint ventures and diplomatic exchanges, which have seen further strengthening under the dynamic leadership of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Fundamental to the bilateral relations are shared values, common stance on key strategic global and regional issues, defence and maritime cooperation under overall auspices of broader defence engagement. Defence relations between Pakistan and UAE started even before UAE’s formation in 1971.

Pakistani troops imparted training to members of the Abu Dhabi Defence Forces in 1968 upon request of founder of the UAE late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. A protocol was signed in the mid-1970s, and defense cooperation continued for succeeding decades. Defence engagement between both the brotherly nations include military training, joint exercises and defence equipment trade.

Pakistan Navy and UAE Navy have strong navy-to-navy and people-to-people relationship steered through decades old bilateral engagement apparatus and training of officers and sailors.

Alongside training cooperation, bilateral exercises between both Navies have also bolstered the defence relations.

In this regard, Exercise NASL-AL-BAHR is conducted regularly with an aim to enhance interoperability and exchange Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.