Navy-To-Navy and People-To-People Relations Lift Bilateral Ties

Pakistan is one of the final few untapped markets for IT and startups and investors, which offer immense potential for internet-based services similar to those in other developed parts of the world
Pakistan and the UAE have been enjoying fraternal bilateral relations characterised by economic, political, cultural, defence and maritime cooperation.
The two countries share historical ties and collaborates in various sectors including trade, investment, energy and defense. Over the years, these relations have been fostered through high level visits, joint ventures and diplomatic exchanges, which have seen further strengthening under the dynamic leadership of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Fundamental to the bilateral relations are shared values, common stance on key strategic global and regional issues, defence and maritime cooperation under overall auspices of broader defence engagement. Defence relations between Pakistan and UAE started even before UAE’s formation in 1971.
Pakistani troops imparted training to members of the Abu Dhabi Defence Forces in 1968 upon request of founder of the UAE late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. A protocol was signed in the mid-1970s, and defense cooperation continued for succeeding decades. Defence engagement between both the brotherly nations include military training, joint exercises and defence equipment trade.
Naval cooperation has remained one of the most vital component of bilateral relationship.
Pakistan Navy and UAE Navy have strong navy-to-navy and people-to-people relationship steered through decades old bilateral engagement apparatus and training of officers and sailors.
Alongside training cooperation, bilateral exercises between both Navies have also bolstered the defence relations.
In this regard, Exercise NASL-AL-BAHR is conducted regularly with an aim to enhance interoperability and exchange Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.
Pakistan is one of the final few untapped markets for IT and startups and investors, which offer immense potential for internet-based services similar to those in other developed parts of the world
The banking sector of Pakistan has seen a series of reforms aimed at fostering innovation, competition, and financial inclusion, resulting in it’s modernisation as well as extending beyond urban centres to reaching previously underserved rural populations
Explore the narrative of Pakistan’s sophistication and cultural opulence, where
Rotary Pakistan’s innovative programmes are shaping a brighter future, addressing social, economic, and environmental challenges. With Faiz Kidwai’s leadership, Rotary International’s policies drive effectiveness, while their eco-friendly initiatives bring positive transformation to flood-affected areas and beyond
Political stability will support the rupee, resume economic activities and generate job opportunities
Born from a profound belief and driven by an unyielding spirit, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan’s visionary endeavour, the Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN), has become a symbol of hope that is reshaping Pakistan’s healthcare landscape
By optimising the operations of its ports and terminals, Pakistan can position itself as a significant source of sustainable foreign exchange, propelling its economy into a new era of prosperity.
Nabeel Munir, Pakistan Ambassador to Korea. He also chairs the ‘Subsidiary Body on Implementation’ and would continue to lead until COP29