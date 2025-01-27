Navigating Indian Banking Landscape Towards 2025

Image of currency notes of India

The Indian banking sector has been a cornerstone of economic growth, demonstrating resilience and adaptability amid technological evolution and regulatory changes. As we look towards 2025, this sector is poised for transformative shifts that promise to redefine banking norms.

The sector is predominantly characterised by a mix of public and private sector banks, with public sector banks holding the majority of assets. However, the dynamic growth of private banks, driven by technology and customer-centric innovations, has started to shift this balance.

India's economy is projected to maintain its robust growth momentum, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting a 6.3 per cent growth in financial year 2024-25. This expansion translates into a healthy demand for credit, both from businesses seeking to invest and individuals seeking loans for consumption.

“The Indian banking sector is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by robust economic growth, digitalisation, and regulatory reforms. Public and private sector banks are embracing advanced technologies like AI and blockchain to enhance efficiency and customer experience. With a focus on financial inclusion, initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana and UPI are fostering deeper penetration into rural markets,” said Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC.

Krishnan Ramachandran, CEO of Barjeel Geojit Financial Services LLC.

However, challenges such as rising NPAs, cybersecurity threats, and evolving global economic dynamics remain. “As we look toward 2025, the sector is poised for consolidation and innovation, with fintech collaborations redefining traditional banking. The focus will be on resilience, sustainable growth, and aligning with India’s $5 trillion economy vision,” added Ramachandran.

The latest reports from the Reserve Bank of India indicate that the total banking assets have seen a robust year-on-year growth of 15 per cent. Last quarter, banks experienced a 4.2 per cent increase in assets, primarily driven by a 6 per cent growth in retail lending.

Digital transactions also saw significant growth, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handling over 6.5 billion transactions during the period. The rollout of the Digital Rupee signifies a major step towards an advanced digital economy. Additionally, credit disbursement was up by eight per cent, with a notable rise in MSME lending, encouraged by government incentives.

The non-performing assets (NPA) ratio showed improvement, decreasing from 6.1 per cent to 5.8 per cent, thanks to more effective recovery processes and the impact of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The banking sector maintained a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio at 15.5 per cent, ensuring a robust buffer against potential financial shocks. Moreover, banks reported a 20 per cent increase in net profits quarter-on-quarter, fuelled by higher interest income and increased cost efficiency resulting from digital initiatives.

Dr Nilay Ranjan Singh, CEO at SBI, DIFC.

Dr Nilay Ranjan Singh, CEO at SBI, DIFC, said: “Indian banking sector has always considered the technology as one of the important factor to serve the customer. Implementation of core banking across all the major banks is a testimony of that which not only helped the customers but the banks also in improving services and bringing efficiency as well as cost effectiveness. UPI, NACH and other digital initiatives have been game changer. You Only Need One (YONO), the flagship digital platform of SBI brings the lifestyle and banking at one place which has more than 75 million active users and presence across 13 countries.”

Despite these positive trends, challenges such as NPAs, cyber threats, and compliance risks persist. In response, the RBI has enhanced the Prompt Corrective Action framework and tightened digital lending norms to secure financial stability and consumer protection.

Cybersecurity: A growing concern

Banks are investing heavily in strengthening their cybersecurity infrastructure and implementing robust risk management frameworks. The RBI has also issued guidelines to banks on cybersecurity preparedness and resilience.

Technological integration is a major theme, with AI and blockchain being leveraged for risk management, fraud prevention, and transaction security. Fintech partnerships are flourishing, enabling traditional banks to streamline operations and enhance user experiences.

The cybersecurity outlook for the Indian banking sector in 2025 is focused heavily on managing escalating risks due to increased digitalisation and evolving cyber threats. Key trends include the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to bolster fraud detection and enhance operational efficiencies.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautions against potential financial stability risks associated with these technologies, emphasising the need for robust IT governance and effective risk management frameworks. The country's cybersecurity measures are being tested by a massive increase in malware detections, highlighting the need for urgent reforms to safeguard against these evolving threats. The banking sector, in particular, is a prime target due to the vast amounts of sensitive financial data handled daily. To combat these challenges, there's an ongoing push for enhanced cybersecurity protocols and tighter regulatory measures. Banks are encouraged to adopt more sophisticated cybersecurity tools that use behavior tracking and AI to detect threats early. Additionally, there's a significant focus on educating employees and customers about cybersecurity best practices to mitigate the risk of breaches starting from human errors. Karthik Raman, Convener IBPC Dubai & Global & Chief Revenue Officer RevDau Technologies. Digitisation and financial inclusion The banking sector is expected to maintain its growth trajectory through 2025, supported by strong economic fundamentals and proactive regulatory frameworks. The focus will likely remain on digitisation and financial inclusion. "In 2025, India's banking sector stands at the cusp of a revolutionary transformation, driven by technological innovations and digital integration. With AI-powered digital lending, predictive analytics, and hyper-personalized services, banks are embracing a future where technology meets customer-centric solutions. The focus on sustainability through green financing and rigorous climate risk management reflects a commitment to responsible banking. Amidst this evolution, the growing collaboration between India and the UAE promises a fertile ground for cross-border digital financial innovations, leveraging a robust environment fuelled by India's 6.5 per cent GDP growth and macroeconomic stability," said Karthik Raman, Convener IBPC Dubai & Global & Chief Revenue Officer RevDau Technologies. The Indian banking sector is set to undergo significant transformations that will not only enhance service delivery but also contribute to the broader economic landscape.

With a strong regulatory framework, commitment to technological integration, and a focus on customer-centric solutions, the future of Indian banking looks promising.